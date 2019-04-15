Award-winning cinder toffee is now in egg form

GORVETT & Stone make handmade Easter eggs at their shop in Duke Street in Henley using the finest chocolate couverture.

They have a fantastic range of Easter egg designs and fabulous Easter egg boxes including their Orangette Egg, a dark 70 per cent cocoa chocolate egg infused with orange flavour and orange peel dipped in dark chocolate inside, and the return of a very popular egg from a few years back – the Caramelia Salted Caramel Easter Egg.

As in the past you can buy eggs to order, filled with your favourite chocolate truffles.

Gorvett & Stone also have a range of beautiful mini eggs and chocolate Easter figures, bunnies and chicks. Their chocolate cinder toffee is available in “egg form” via their brand new Beehive Easter Egg.

Their range of handmade truffles, including “flavour of the month” Hot Cross Truffles are available alongside chocolate shards, dipped fruit and nuts and their award-winning Salty Blond Bar.

Gorvett & Stone are based at 21 Duke Street, Henley, RG9 1UR. For more information, call (01491) 414485 or visit the firm online at www.gorvettandstone.com