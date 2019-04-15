Stylists thinking local

Caversham to Shiplake about seven years ago with the intention of renovating a timber-framed bungalow.

However, this would have been too expensive, so she and her husband decided to knock it down and build a barn of one-and-a-half storeys with five bedrooms on the existing footprint.

The property is a “dream come true”.

Mrs Head says: “It is quite open plan with lots of rustic materials and oak and lots of natural light.

“Everything we sourced for the property we have used for clients as well.

“The shutters are from a supplier in Henley. The bricks are from Gibbs & Dandy in Henley and the flooring from Henley and Peppard. Every part of the build we have tried to keep as local as possible, which also helped to reduce our carbon footprint.”

The Heads hire out their property for photo shoots. Last July, Next used it to shoot its Christmas campaign in what was 30C heat so fake snow had to be used.

The women say they had no expectations about how their joint venture would do but things have gone well.

Mrs Head says: “We love the challenge of creating and we want to carry on serving Henley and working within this community.”

Mrs Nelson adds: “Looking ahead, I would love to expand a bit more, although we are already very busy, but we want to continue to be the faces of the business.”