New development really met our needs, say happy buyers

MOVING house is a big life event for anyone, but particularly so for Stephanie Hayes who, along with her husband Peter, recently moved into one of the new homes at Greys Mews in Henley.

Before moving to Henley, Stephanie and Peter had been living in a cottage next door to Stephanie’s childhood home near Christmas Common.

Both houses had been in her family for almost 60 years and, when the time came to sell the main house, they decided to sell the cottage with it.

“It was an emotional decision, but the right one,” said Stephanie.

“I could envisage a new family coming to enjoy both houses together, exactly as we had. Both were marketed for sale together and it wasn’t long before Savills found us a buyer.

“It was the end of an era but it was also an opportunity to start a new chapter in our lives, in a lovely town I knew and already liked.”

The couple started their search for a new home in Henley in the summer of 2017 and, when their old home was sold, they rented for a while, which gave them time to find the right property for them.

Peter said: “We had been keen to try living in Henley — not only is it a fantastic town with loads of history and plenty of cultural events, it’s also an excellent location for commuting into London and across the country, as I regularly do.

“It was important that our new home would be close to all that the town has to offer. We’d been used to driving to the nearest shop if we needed things, and we were keen to use the car less often and enjoy the convenience of living in a market town like Henley.

“We weren’t specific about property type but, having moved from a period house, we knew we should pay attention to energy efficiency and EPC ratings.

“Also, we had accumulated a lot of furniture and bits and pieces over the years, which needed accommodating, so floor space and storage were important.”

The couple searched for six months but had yet to find the right home until, early last year, they spotted an advert for Greys Mews in the window of Savills in Oxford.

“It was late on a Saturday afternoon when we popped into the Savills office to ask about Greys Mews,” said Stephanie. “The team were incredibly helpful and arranged for us to visit the site on the day it opened. We had a good feeling about the development from the moment we arrived.

“Its location worked really well for us, just off Greys Road, a short walk from the local shops, the pool and gym, and close to a couple of new bus routes, making the town centre and the station really accessible. We weren’t averse to a new build beforehand, but hadn’t seen one that ticked all the boxes — in particular a thoughtful design with all the practical details sorted.

“Greys Mews was a cut above anything we had seen before — the houses are very well planned and the quality of finish is outstanding.

“We loved the clever mix of house styles, and the design and build quality, but the moment it all came together for us was when we set foot in the show home. We were impressed with the proportions and the bright and open layout suited our needs down to the ground — we reserved within days.” Stephanie and Peter moved into their new home at Greys Mews in November.

Peter said: “I can see us spending many happy years here, because the developers have designed it for the future.”

Paula Cardosi from Savills said: “An exemplary new residential development in a fantastic location, Greys Mews has attracted considerable attention since it launched last year.

“With only five homes still available we encourage anyone who is interested to contact our team soon.”

