RESIDENTS will head to the polls on Thursday for the Henley town and South Oxfordshire District elections.

Twenty-seven candidates will contest 16 seats in the north and south wards.

The ruling Henley Residents Group candidates include current Mayor Glen Lambert, his deputy Ken Arlett and sitting councillors David Eggleton, Stefan Gawrysiak, Kellie Hinton, Sarah Miller and Ian Reissmann.

The party’s new candidates include Donna Crook, who previously served as a Conservative councillor, John Hooper, Paula Isaac, Rob Romans and Michelle Thomas.

Two Conservative councillors are standing again, Laurence Plant and Will Hamilton, together with 10 new candidates, Muffin Hurst, Hugh Legh, Karan Takhar, Justin Sutherland, Ian Clark, Suzy Bannon, Rosanne Joseph-Anthony, Jessica Piasecki-Jarvis and Jezz Moore.

Three other candidates are standing in the north ward — Jackie Walker for Labour, Jonathan Barter, who is Party Free, and Lorraine Hillier, a sitting councillor and current chairman of the district council.

Elections to the district council are taking place in Benson and Crowmarsh, Goring, Henley, Kidmore End and Whitchurch, Sonning Common, Watlington and Woodcote and Rotherfield.

The parties taking part are the Conservatives, HRG, Green, Labour, Liberal Democrats and UKIP. There are also several independent candidates.

In Henley, Councillor Gawrysiak is looking to retain his seat for HRG while party colleagues Councillors Arlett and Hinton are also standing for the three available seats.

For the Tories, Councillors Plant and Hamilton are also standing along with Emma Levy. Mrs Walker is standing for Labour and David Thomas for the Lib-Dems.

Councillor Hillier is standing for the Conservatives in the Woodcote and Rotherfield ward.