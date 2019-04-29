Good start

Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
FOUR women from Wargrave raised about £400 for ... [more]
Monday, 29 April 2019
MORE than nine out of 10 parents in Oxfordshire whose children are due to start school in September have been offered their first choice of primary school.
Of the 7,125 applicants, 93.39 per cent received their first choice, which is above the national average.
Oxfordshire County Council, the education authority, said this was down to its forward planning.
29 April 2019
