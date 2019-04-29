Monday, 29 April 2019

Good start

MORE than nine out of 10 parents in Oxfordshire whose children are due to start school in September have been offered their first choice of primary school.

Of the 7,125 applicants, 93.39 per cent received their first choice, which is above the national average.

Oxfordshire County Council, the education authority, said this was down to its forward planning.

