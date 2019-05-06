Monday, 06 May 2019

Masons donate £6,400 monitors to hospital

FREEMASONS have donated eight new medical monitors to help treat children at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

The £6,400 monitors measure heart rates and oxygen levels and will be used on the children’s wards.

The money was donated from the Berkshire Masonic Charity Fund and brings the amount the masons have donated to the hospital over the last few months to £11,00. At Christmas they Freemasons delivered more than £4,000 worth of toys and games to the wards.

Anthony Howlett-Bolton, provincial grand master for the Berkshire Freemasons, said: “When we dropped off the Christmas gifts we were talking to staff and asking what more we could do to help. They mentioned how useful these monitors are, so we decided it was a very worthwhile way to spend some of the money we raise.”

Susan Timperley, matron for paediatrics and neonates, said: “We are extremely grateful to the Berkshire Freemasons for their very generous donations.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a toy, game or a piece of medical equipment, they all go to improving the stay of youngsters on our wards.”

Pictured are staff nurse Laura Murphy with Freemasons Mark Heppelthwaite, left, and Anthony Howlett-Bolton.

