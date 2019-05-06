Downsizing was a big move but new build made it easy

HIGHLANDS Park is an extensive new housing development on Highlands Lane at the far western edge of Henley.

A collection of two bedroom apartments and houses with three, four and five bedrooms are now on the market with Savills, with prices ranging from £474,950 to £1,175,950.

Property developer Crest Nicholson is behind the project on Highlands Lane, with many homes already completed and some construction work still ongoing.

Patricia Pigott, 70, and her husband Peter, 84, recently bought a property there, having downsized from their previous home.

The couple had not been planning to move house, but they had a look around the show homes and were so impressed that they made an offer within weeks.

Mrs Pigott said: “We haven’t moved for 40 years, so as you can imagine this was a big step for us. The houses are cleverly laid out and provide a huge amount of storage space. Everything feels new and we have a lovely holiday feeling here.”

The Pigotts are pleased with the view from their new bedroom and luxurious interior features such as underfloor heating, which is being fitted on the ground floor of all the new houses.

There are many advantages to purchasing a new build, with no work required on the property.

Mrs Pigott said that choosing a new build “felt like a great choice for us, for many reasons”.

The couple’s move has helped them to stay close to their family, who also live in Henley.

Highlands Park is conveniently located in between Henley and the open countryside.

A number of amenities are being planned for the new residents, including a barn-style community centre and a village square.

Also in the pipeline are a village green, play areas, sports pitches and cycling routes.

Selected plots at Highlands Park are available through the Help to Buy scheme.

For more information call Savills on (01491) 843001, or visit the Crest Nicholson marketing suite, open daily from 10am to 5pm.