Why it’s important to get eight hours every night (sleep that is)

WE all do silly things sometimes, particularly when we’re tired. We’ve all heard stories of people pouring orange juice into their cereal or cup of tea in the morning.

On a personal note, I have been known to attempt to unlock the front door by pressing “unlock” on my car keys and I once tried to heat a bowl of soup in the fridge.

Clearly, adequate sleep is important. Yet, in modern day life, by design or otherwise, it is something we are not getting enough of. On average, we sleep for around a third of our lives so, for our bodies to seek so much of it, it must be doing something.

We know it is important because we can see the effects on our bodies if we do not get enough. In the extreme it can be catastrophic. Guinness World Records has stopped recognising attempts for the longest amount of time sleep deprived because it is too dangerous.

Even after only 19 hours without sleep, one experiment showed that the body will experience impaired co-ordination and memory akin to that which you might experience if over the drink-drive limit - sleep deprivation is a major factor in fatal road collisions.

After a couple of days, this will extend to paranoia, depressed mood and difficulty in communication. Beyond this, one might expect hallucinations and confusion until you eventually have no choice but to sleep. For parents of newborn babies and young children, this may seem familiar!

Children or no children, the amount of sleep each night recommended by the World Health Organisation is about eight hours on average.

Regularly going below six hours will have its own set of issues. Over time, there will be an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease, depression, a stroke or heart attack, diabetes, infertility and more. Your immune system will be affected to the extent that your risk of cancer doubles.

Levels of the hormone that make you hungry will rise (and the levels that produce satiety will fall), meaning you eat more and will gain weight.

Sleep is predictably a complicated undertaking for the brain but it is a vital part of how we live and think.

Broadly, it can be split into two main categories; Rapid Eye Movement sleep or REM (so named because of the activity of the eyes at such times) and Non-Rapid Eye Movement sleep (NREM).

NREM can be light or deep and performs many tasks. Importantly during this stage, the brain sorts the day’s memories and transfers the important ones into longer-term storage. These memories could relate to co-ordination and muscle memory as well as thoughts and feelings.

REM sleep intermingles with NREM through the night in cycles and tends to be when our creativeness gets a workout.

Whereas NREM sleep organises and stores memories gained that day, REM sleep will throw old and new ones together at random over and over again. This is perhaps why dreaming during REM sleep gives us the most psychotic sounding dreams.

Invariably, nothing will make sense in these dreams but the beauty is that the brain is trying every combination of what it has at its disposal in the same way that a powerful computer will when it tests vast numbers of combinations to a code in order to break it.

Just occasionally, a solution to a problem will pop out and this type of sleep may be involved in helping us to remember something we were struggling to remember the night before.

It is also hugely implicated in our creativity and our ability to produce art as well as bolstering our problem-solving skills.

If that weren’t enough, it plays a role in focusing our social perceptiveness, allowing us to read subtleties on the faces of others that help us integrate socially.

If we have not refreshed this overnight, we might fail to read another person’s mood and react with all the social clumsiness of Basil Fawlty.

From all of this, we can conclude that sleep is not just one uniform state but a flux of different ones, each with its own role and benefits.

It follows that cutting it short will deprive us of vital functions and leave us short the next day and beyond.

Typically, the last two hours will be cut off in our culture of early morning waking for work and school. With that goes valuable benefits.

While an immature brain is still developing, sleep is really important. As a baby, we all sleep far more than as an adult and this is due to sleep’s ability to aid the genesis of all the neural synapses (links between nerves in the brain). Lack of sleep in this younger age group therefore has implications for neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism.

Sleep is proven to help memory and concentration and in older children this is a particularly useful tool before an exam. Hence it is never a good idea to pull an all-nighter to revise!

Unfortunately, early school starts can have an effect on schoolchildren who may naturally function better later in the day. An adolescent brain will naturally have a sleep cycle a bit different to that of an adult and may not start feeling tired until a bit later.

There is a tendency for some to encourage their teenage children to go to bed before 10pm (in order to be up for school early) but if equivocated to an adult’s cycle it is a bit like being forced to bed at 7pm!

Before we look at ways to improve sleep for those who struggle, it may be useful to explore the things that drive our sleep.

There are two main mechanisms. The first is the build-up of a chemical called adenosine. Once this reaches a certain level, we begin to feel tired. The longer we stay awake, the more adenosine builds up and the more tired we feel.

The second is our circadian rhythm. This is influenced by many factors, including eating, activity level and temperature but, most significantly, light.

When the sun falls, our body produces melatonin that acts upon a nucleus in our brain called the suprachiasmatic nucleus and this in turn stimulates sleep. In combination with a high level of adenosine, this produces a strong sleep drive.

When the light returns and the adenosine level is sufficiently depleted and removed from the brain by sleep, the melatonin level drops and we have a drive to wake up.

Over time, this becomes almost an automatic pattern and it takes a time to reset, hence the struggle of jet lag when travelling between time zones.

But you don’t have to travel lots to disrupt sleep or upset this rhythm. Artificial light from things like tablets and phones will confuse your suprachiasmatic nucleus.

Furthermore, stimulants like coffee will block the sites in which adenosine sits until it wears off and the adenosine floods back in at a rate that makes your energy levels dramatically fall at different times of the day or night.

Stress and anxiety will cause you to overthink sleep and thereby a vicious cycle commences in which you are too stressed to sleep but the lack of sleep creates ever more stress. These are just some of the things that give rise to insomnia.

Overwhelmingly, sleeping tablets are not the answer to this sort of thing. Any sleep they produce is light and inadequate and there is a tendency to become reliant upon them. In a similar way, alcohol creates disordered and unrestful sleep that means you wake in the morning having missed out on all of the benefits sleep might normally give you.

If you snore lots and wake in the morning feeling unrefreshed, this may also be keeping you in a constant state of light sleep through the night and may need addressing. Weight loss, smoking cessation and reduction in alcohol will have a big part to play in this.

What does work? The only real evidence based technique known to help if you suffer from insomnia is called cognitive behavioural therapy.

This is a talking therapy that can help you manage things like insomnia (as well as anxiety and low mood) by changing the way you think about things and behave in response.

So if you want to avoid ironing and folding dirty laundry or putting soap on your porridge, and if you want to improve your all-round health and wellbeing, I would strongly recommend aiming for that good quality eight hours.

In addition to CBT, there are various tips and tricks to aid a good night’s sleep and I will leave you with these:

1 Keep regular hours – regular bedtime and rise time will help create a more stable pattern.

2 Ensure your room is dark and not too warm and that your mattress and pillows are as comfortable as possible.

3 Exercise regularly, though nothing really vigorous too close to bedtime.

4 Avoid coffee, tea, energy drinks or alcohol.

5 Don’t smoke — nicotine is a stimulant.

6 Don’t eat too late.

7 Have a warm bath (this dilates the blood vessels on the skin and when you get out allows you to lose more heat – being cool aids sleep. In the summer, put the pillows in the fridge for a bit perhaps!)

8 If you worry about things, write down your plans for the next day so this puts them to one side for the night.

9 If you can’t sleep, don’t lie there awake. Get up, walk around and then try again a bit later.