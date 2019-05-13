Dry start to year

Boating club happy with visitor numbers at open day
Monday, 13 May 2019
THE year so far has been unusually dry.
In April only 27mm of rain fell in Shiplake, about a half of what would be expected — and needed.
The temperatures were slightly below normal over the month in spite of the mini-heatwave around the Easter bank holiday weekend when there was a high of 25C.
There were eight air frosts, twice as many as in March. Will there be more this month? There have been only 14 frost-free months of May in the last 50 years (air frosts, not ground frosts), so don’t put your tomatoes out yet!
As usual, thank you to Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, for the statistics.
