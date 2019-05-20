That’s rich: ups and downs of being multi-millionaire

MULTI-MILLIONAIRES from the Henley area have not seen a huge change in fortunes according to this year’s Sunday Times Rich List.

Most of the super-rich have seen their wealth stay the same or grow a little while a few have seen their fortunes dip slightly.

Financier Urs Schwarzenbach, 70, tops the local list with a fortune of £900 million, which is the same as last year.

Mr Schwarzenbach, who lives in Shiplake, has owned Hambleden village since 2007 and also owns Culham Court in Remenham.

He is in joint 162nd place on the list, down eight places.

Housebuilder Michael Shanley, from Hurley, has seen his wealth increase by £88 million to

£600 million, taking him from 249th place to equal 230th place. Lord Sainsbury, 78, from Turville, and the Sainsbury family have seen their wealth dip by £16 million to £534 million, placing them at 258th on the list, down from joint 234th last year.

Ron Dennis, the former Formula 1 boss of McLaren, sees no change to his £450 million fortune from last year but is now joint 304th on the list, down from 287th.

Mr Dennis, 71, bought part of the former Park Place estate in Remenham last year and has planning permission for a new home.

His neighbour, Russian financier Andrei Borodin, saw no change in his £410 million fortune but drops 12 places to 324th on the list.

He bought Park Place in 2012 for a record £140 million. Sir Martyn Arbib’s fortune remains at

£350 million, the same as last year, but he falls from joint 359th place on the list to joint 374th.

He sold his Henley-based Perpetual fund management group in 2000.

Mark Getty and his family have amassed a fortune of £310 million, which is down £15 million last year, and fell from joint 382nd on the list to 412th. They own the Wormsley estate in the Hambleden Valley.

Amal and George Clooney, who live in Sonning, have seen their wealth increase by £10 million to £270 million, putting them joint 464th in the list, one place down from last year.

Olivia Harrison and her son Dhani are worth £250 million, up £20 million from last year, and have moved up from joint 520th on the list to joint 490th. Mrs Harrison, 72, the widow of Beatle George, still lives at Friar Park in Henley.

The McAlpine family, who run a construction company, are 603rd on the list, down from joint 579th last year, with a fortune of £202 million, the same as last year.

The late Sir William McAlpine died in March last year. His widow Judith lives on their estate at Fawley Hill.

Tony and Barbara Laithwaite, from Peppard, who own a mail order wine firm, are joint 726th, down four places, despite increasing their wealth by £3 million to £163 million.

Sir Tim Rice, 74, who lives near Hambleden, has about £152 million, the same as last year, and is 774th, down 10 places.