Pro-Brexit campaign

THE Henley branch of the Brexit party had a stand in Falaise Square on Saturday.

Members gave out leaflets and stickers to passers-by in a bid to encourage them to vote in the European elections on Thursday.

Martin Dew, 54, of Northfield End, Henley, said: “I ran the Vote Leave campaign for South Oxfordshire and there were quite a few people I remember as having once been Remainers but were quietly picking up Brexit party leaflets.

“People said, ‘I voted remain but we believe in democracy and we believe the Government should honour Brexit’.”

The Brexit party is currently well ahead in the polls and Mr Dew said: “I think the feeling is that the establishment is working against the people.”