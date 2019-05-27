Campaigning for better children’s mental health

SUPPORT the Child Mental Health Charter to give children the support they deserve.

Children’s mental health needs have been shamefully neglected through inadequate funding and standards.

However, the recently launched Child Mental Health Charter is a proposed blueprint for placing children’s needs at the heart of the mental health legislation promised by the Prime Minister in 2019.

Don’t let Brexit obscure the urgency of this reform. We need your support.

The charter’s six principles affirm that mental health and wellbeing is an indivisible part of general health and is the right of every child.

These are:

• Focus on the needs of children — which are very different from adults and young people.

• Protect children — make sure that they are treated by professionals who are registered and not exposed to risk from unqualified persons.

• Invest in a properly qualified workforce — through postgraduate training courses.

• Ensure that policy is informed by the best available and appropriate evidence and adequately funded.

• Focus on the needs of parents and carers.

• Make policies work through joined-up working between all agencies concerned with children’s welfare.

Enacting these will ensure that families receive the highest quality mental health support for their children and that funding is allocated on a good value for money basis.

Steve McCabe MP, who chairs the all-party parliamentary group for a fit and healthy childhood has tabled early day motion number 2,285, titled “New Mental Health Legislation For Children” in the House of Commons.

This has already gained the cross-party support of 37 MPs. For more details, visit https://edm.parliament.

uk/early-day-motion/52806/

new-mental-health-legislation-for-children

We also urge you to visit https://childmentalhealth

charter.com for more details of the charter and to register yourself and if appropriate your organisation as an early supporter. It will only take minutes — no donations are requested.

If you can spare more time to contact your MP John Howell, have any questions or would like copies of the two APPG reports: “Mental Health in Childhood” and “Children’s Mental Health beyond the Green Paper” that have informed the charter, please email: info@childmental

healthcharter.com

Jeff Thomas, Child Mental Health Charter Campaign