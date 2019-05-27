You’ve got to give it to hands, they’re unique and a useful body part

WHAT would we be without our hands? For one thing, I wouldn’t be able to write these words but, perhaps more significantly, the heights of our horses would remain unclassified.

There is, of course, far more besides and indeed the human hand is something unique.

The ancient precursor of the hand as an entity is thought to have stemmed from the muscles in the pectoral fins of early fish. It wasn’t until about 100 million years ago that structures resembling what we see today emerged in the limbs of tree shrews.

Fast forward to the present day and a true hand is something only around 300 species of primate can claim to have, perhaps having been allowed to develop into more useful appendages when apes become bipedal (i.e. when they began to walk on their two hind legs).

The human hand is just that little bit more special and much of this is in its ability to use tools. Some apes have been known to use certain tools or to gesture in basic communication but our ability to use our thumbs to strengthen and direct our grips and to hold and manipulate (from the Latin “manus” meaning hand) things between our fingertips places us in a whole new category.

It follows that hands have countless uses. Waving, gesturing angrily, typing, picking our nose, creating art, writing, rubbing our eyes when we’re tired, carrying our food to our mouths when we’re hungry and comforting others when they’re sad. Those who can’t see use them as their eyes, while those who can’t hear or speak use them as their language.

So important are they that they have a strong influence not just on what we do but in what we say.

Think of words like handy, handbag, handle and hands down (apparently coming from 19th century horse racing in which racers won races so easily that the jockey could relax the reins before crossing the finish line).

In fact, so important are they that Keith Richards allegedly had his hands insured for

$1.6 million.

Technically speaking, the hand consists of 27 bones comprising the wrist, the palm and the five digits (four fingers and a thumb). There are 29 joints and 123 ligaments in all.

The largest hand ever recorded was measured at 32.3cm from the wrist to the tip of the middle finger. It belonged to Robert Wadlow Pershing, also the tallest man ever and, I would imagine, an excellent person to have around if you needed to reach a coin under the sofa.

Aside from their uses, our hands are excellent sites for clinicians to glean information about a person’s health. In the case of Mr Pershing, his size was down to hyperplasia of his pituitary gland, causing an excess of growth hormone.

It follows that, in medical school, one is encouraged to begin most physical examinations by looking at the hands.

For example, if a person’s hands begin to flap when extending them upwards — as if signalling someone to stop — it can be a sign of liver or respiratory disease. If one’s nails are thick and curling upwards like spoons (koilonychia) it can be a sign of iron deficiency and if your nails are thick, dry and brittle, it can be a sign of thyroid disease, as can tremor and sweaty red palms.

If there is swelling of the joints in your fingers, depending on which joints are swollen, it can be a sign of either osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis. Likewise, certain conditions like endocarditis (an infection of the inner lining of the heart) may cause various characteristic lesions over the palms and nails.

There are certain things more commonly seen in general practice than others when it comes to the hands but there are so many that I will cover only a handful (excuse the pun).

You may or may not have heard of the term “trigger finger”. This occurs when the tendons that pull the fingers into a fist (this process is called flexion) begin to catch on the sheaths that hold them.

When the tendons on the top of the finger pull to try to straighten the finger again (this process is called extension), a certain amount of force is needed to overcome the catch and so it may do nothing until that threshold is reached.

Sometimes people have to use their other hand to push the finger back into position. This can be a pain and if it is getting bad, sometimes a small steroid injection can help and this can be done at your GP.

Trigger finger tends to affect some fingers more than others and the ring finger is a particular culprit.

In days gone by this finger was believed to have had a nerve or vessel in direct connection with the heart and therefore carried an association with health. As such, its name through the ages has been associated with this — artzinger, or doctor’s finger, in German and digitus medicinidus in Latin.

It also has a connection with love, hence its use as the ring finger in marriage. The Anglo-Saxons preferred a more no-nonsense approach.

They called it the “ear finger” as that is the finger they used to pick wax from their ears. Similarly, in middle England, what we now call the index finger was known as “the toucher”.

Another common ailment people tend to suffer is carpal tunnel syndrome. This occurs when the nerves that supply the fingers and skin over the fingers become compressed by narrowing in the carpal tunnel (a gap in the underside of the wrist covered by a bridge of fibrous connective tissue.)

Diabetes, smoking, high blood pressure and being overweight are all contributing factors to this, which typically tends to be worse upon waking. People often describe having to shake their hands to get rid of the tingling in their fingers that results.

The first step in combating carpal tunnel (which seems to affect women more than men) is to try splinting the wrist and addressing some of those lifestyle factors.

The next step could involve an injection of steroids but, if it’s very bad, there are surgical options.

Finally, the hands can be one of the more common places to get eczema, likely because they are far more exposed to things that might cause a flare in daily life.

If you are prone to eczema, remember to avoid excessive hand washing (although hand washing done right is extremely important and should be observed by everyone), protect your hands if you are working with chemicals and irritants in your day to day work, apply regular emollient cream at least once daily, even if your hands are not bad at that moment.

If you do need to wash your hands, consider using a soap substitute as even innocent looking soaps can cause eczema to flare up.

Following those steps will free up the hands to do what they do best and by that, I mean pretty much everything.