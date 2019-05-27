MP arbitrator

Standard named best weekly paper of year
Monday, 27 May 2019
HENLEY MP John Howell MP has become an associate of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.
He has chaired the all-party parliamentary group for alternative dispute resolution for the past four years, exploring the issue in the railway industry and the construction sector, among others.
27 May 2019
