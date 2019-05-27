Monday, 27 May 2019

MP arbitrator

HENLEY MP John Howell MP has become an associate of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.

He has chaired the all-party parliamentary group for alternative dispute resolution for the past four years, exploring the issue in the railway industry and the construction sector, among others.

