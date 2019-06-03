Opening batsmen hit new league partnership record

HURLEY gained their first win of the 2019 league campaign with a 41-run victory over DENHAM in Premiership 1.

The hosts were inserted on what looked like a belter of a track.

The opening pair of Kelvin Baillie, 38 runs, and Mike Walton, six, struggled early on against the swing of Inderjeet Gahunia and Pranav Desai.

Despite making scoring difficult for the batsmen, neither bowler could achieve a breakthrough as the batsmen looked to see off the new ball.

The replacement of Gahunia by Rodney Charles paid dividends. The late away swing from the fast bowler proved too much for Walton who was the first to go as Charles found his off stump. His next over accounted for Codie Mongie, who edged behind.

Imran Arshad, making his seasonal debut, looked in good touch with a useful 15 runs before becoming the first of several Hurley batsmen to be caught in the deep, trying to go over the top instead of playing on the carpet.

Lupton was the main beneficiary of this lack of application, with four of his five wicket haul coming from catches.

Ravi Singh with a quickfire 44 got Hurley up to a decent score, aided by 11 from Ajmal Ali and 15 from Joban Singh as the hosts were bowled out for a below par 159.

The Denham cause was not helped when Charles pulled up with a hamstring injury after a couple of balls in his seventh over and had to leave the field.

In reply, Denham got off to a quicker start with 30y runs coming from the first five overs. After taking a few balls to find his range, Arshad bowled a tight line while getting the ball to shape away from the batsmen.

Adnan could only manage three runs before a straight delivery from Arshad rapped in on to his pads and the concerted appeal from the fielding side was answered in the affirmative by umpire Howard Mansell.

Baillie replaced Joban Singh at the Shepherds Lane end and was soon in the wickets as Majeed was dismissed for two runs after he top-edged over the keeper and a startled Mike Cole took the catch.

Baillie then produced a snorter of a delivery to dismiss Indy Gahunia, brushing the glove on its way through to Walton behind the stumps who took the catch at shoulder height.

The Denham middle order was blown away by Baillie (3-26) and Arshad (4-29) with four batsmen failing to score as they lost five wickets for 11 runs to slump to 51-7.

Stubborn resistance from Swain, who scored 23, was ended by a miraculous catch from Ravi Singh in the gully, diving to his left to pluck the ball one handed, millimetres from the turf to give Waheed Ramzan a wicket on debut.

With Denham’s last man called away for family reasons it was down to last pair, Lupton and Desai to try and see their side home with 89 still needed for victory. The pair took the score to 118 but man-of-the-match Ravi Singh wrapped up the victory, finding the edge of Desai’s bat for Mike Cole to take the catch at slip.

In the Premiership 2 league, FRIETH won the toss and opted to bat first against HARPSDEN 2nds on what looked like a good batting track.

But as the opening bowlers, Ehtsham Iqbal and Rod Birkett, proved, if you put the ball in the right areas there was just enough to cause the batsmen some problems.

Iqbal and Birkett kept the Frieth run rate under control and with a regular fall of wickets as the batsmen kept trying to accelerate, Frieth were under pressure at 63-3 after 18 overs.

Yussof and Saqib Ghafoor managed to push the score along scoring 40 in the last five overs before drinks and what had looked as if it was going to be a really good first session for Harpsden, became much more balanced.

Critical wickets fell in the first two overs after drinks, with good catches by Ben Watson and Iqbal and Frieth had deteriorated to 115-5 but a very good performance from their lower middle order got them up to a very competitive 240-8 in their allotted 45 overs.

The Harpsden fielding display was not their best but three very good catches from Iqbal, two crucial wickets for Shazad Gulfraz, and good tight bowling from Birkett and Iqbal left Harpsden with optimism that on a good pitch and quick outfield they might be able to chase down the target.

Harpsden’s opening pair of Sasha Burgess and Ben Watson faced a testing first 10 overs with the new ball as both Yussof and Maqbool managed to move the ball consistently and, with the latter bowling at good pace, they managed to see off the new ball and started to build a good partnership.

They kept the rate at about six runs an over all the way through with some powerful boundary hitting and good running between the wickets. The only time after that that Burgess and Watson succumbed to any real pressure was during a very tight spell from Ramzan Ghafoor, who only went for 21 in his seven overs but judicious aggression against the bowlers at the other end kept the scoreboard ticking over.

In the end, Harpsden got home comfortably with over four overs to spare with an unbroken opening partnership of 243 — Harpsden’s highest ever league partnership.

Watson scored his highest ever Harpsden score, finishing with 126 not out, and first hundred for Harpsden for five years, whilst Burgess was unlucky to finish just short of his second Harpsden hundred and ended up with his second score in the 90s in six days.