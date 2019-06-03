Lee and Jones’s leg spin halts run chase to secure easy win

WOODCOTE got back to winning ways in the Wintech Berkshire League Premier Division when they overcame bottom-of-the-table STRATFIELD TURGIS/HARTLEY WESPALL.

James Worsfold won the toss for Woodcote and for the first time this season, elected to field.

The visitors struggled against some tight bowling by all six bowlers, aided by a good fielding performance, and wickets fell at regular intervals.

Chris Butcher batted well for the visitors and might have reached his century but for a fine piece of fielding by Paul Knox.

JP Brouard finished off the innings with a good spell in which he took 3-31.

In reply, Woodcote made a great start with Ryan Lennard and Knox putting on 75 for the first wicket. Then there was some anxiety as the not unusual mini-collapse came in the middle.

Ryan Van Heerden steadied the ship with some fine shots and then eventually, Jonny Aldridge saw Woodcote over the line.

Elsewhere, GORING lost to MORTIMER WEST END by four wickets.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat but the innings began poorly, losing both openers cheaply.

Johann Toerien and Chris Lewis, in at three and four, steadied the ship, hitting 29 and 63, respectively.

But after they fell, the next four batsmen were dismissed with just five more runs added. Peter Slade, in at nine, fought back and ended the innings on 41 runs as his side reached 161-9.

Mortimer’s reply was anchored by Adam Telford’s not out knock of 78 and although Ali Baxter and Ollie Carrier bagged two wickets apiece, they could do little to prevent defeat.

The visitors reached 163, for the loss of six wickets inside 36 overs.

Under-12 player Connor Lamsdale took 4-27 in eight overs to lead PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds to a five-wicket Division One win at home to WARFIELD.

Fellow youngster Will Atkinson (2-24) was also among the wickets early on, while the league's all-time leading wicket-taker, Roy Hayden, moved on to 955 wickets after he took 2-34.

Rob Simmons claimed three catches behind the stumps as the away side were bowled out for 171. Peppard lost a couple of early wickets as they fell to 11-2 in reply, but Simmons and his son Owen redressed the balance with an 81-run stand.

The duo departed to leave the hosts wobbling on 99-4, only for Lamsdale and his father Peter,who was 40 not out from 27 balls, to put on 48 before the youthful version was run out.

Lamsdale Sr and Atkinson, however, held their nerve to give Peppard victory.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds gave Matt Kimber his first win as captain with a convincing 105-run success at WOKINGHAM 6ths in Division Two.

Hugh Asquith and Charlie Laing gave the visitors a solid start, and with under-18 duo George Lee and Marcus Laing also chipping in as Peppard set the foundations for a competitive score.

Matt Ravden’s elegant 54 kept up the momentum before some spectacular late hitting from Mark Lambert ensured Peppard posted 230-7 in their 40 overs.

Wokingham were never in the hunt in reply, losing both their openers to run outs before girl power ran riot.

Under-15s Nicola Lee (3-19) and Grace Jones (2-26) got to work with their leg spin, working their way through the middle order.

James Rowson claimed his maiden league wicket since joining in the off season and the Oaks could only stumble to 125-7 at the end of their innings.

Elsewhere, CHECKENDON 2nds defeated SULHAMSTEAD AND UFTON 3rds by 107 runs.

The hosts lost the toss and were put into bat. Several batsmen made starts but their top performers were Karthik Chitta, who hit 54 runs, before he was trapped leg before wicket, and Sathia Jobe, who finished not out with 43 runs as his side finished on 235-6 from 40 overs.

In reply, only four Sulhamstead batsmen made it to double figures and of these, no one hit more than 25 as wickets fell regularly.

The wickets were shared fairly evenly but Gaurav Chadna was the pick of the bowlers with 3-19 from four overs as the visitors were dismissed for 128.