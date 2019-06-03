Leonard and Burningham show their staying power

WARGRAVE leapfrogged hosts HIGH WYCOMBE 2nds in Division 1after a comfortable 107-run victory on Saturday.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat and steadily built a commanding total.

Their top-scorer was A Mahavidanalage with 83 runs, followed by N Robinson and O Newton, who hit 47 and 42, respectively.

Wargrave lost eight wickets as they made 288 from their 50 overs with I Hill the pick of the bowlers for High Wycombe with three wickets.

In reply, the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals and so they never looked like challenging Wargrave’s total.

Bowlers J Clark and M Sohi grabbed three wickets apiece while A Higgins showed some resistance before falling one run short of his half-century.

High Wycombe held on as long as they could but were eventually bowled out in the 42nd over for 181.

In Division 2, KIDMORE END thrashed MARLOW by 248 runs.

After winning the toss, Kidmore started badly, losing both openers without troubling the scorers.

Guy Ashby was run out first ball while Jake Leach was trapped leg before wicket, both off the bowling of Harry Williams.

Abid Ul Wahab, in at three, got a start, hitting 13, including two fours, from 18 deliveries but he then became Williams’ second victim leg before wicket.

But it was wicketkeeper Zac Leonard and Shaun Burningham who steadied the ship, putting on 171 runs for the fourth wicket.

Burningham fell first after hitting 91 runs from 83 balls, which included 16 fours and a six before being caught out.

He was replaced by Tom Sheldon who made three runs before being bowled, which brought Reinardt Swart to the crease.

Leonard and Swart together scored another 82 runs before the former fell after hitting 138 from 134 balls, which included 22 fours and one six.

Swart saw the innings out, hitting 60 runs from 45 balls, including four fours and three sixes for the loss of just one more wicket to set a total of 328 from their 50 overs.

In reply, James Walker made light work of the Marlow batting line-up, picking up five wickets from 10 overs, conceding just 22 runs.

Ashby made amends with the ball, collecting three wickets within five overs, including that of the last wicket to wrap-up the win.

In Division 2B, HENLEY 2nds came up short against HURST, losing by 94 runs.

The hosts won the toss and put Hurst into bat but their bowlers found it difficult to break into the top order.

Opener Lewis Smith was eventually run out by Paul McCraw after making 51 runs while Max Carroll at three and James Watt at four made 44 and 57, respectively to frustrate Henley.

With extras adding a further 32 runs, Hurst posted a total of 252 for the loss of six wickets from their 50 overs.

Henley started well in reply, with their top three batsmen each making contributions.

Liam Hilditch made 39 runs before he was caught and his opening partner Matt Dalrymple hit 53 from 29 balls before being bowled.

Captain Chris Ellison also provided some resistance but when he fell for 27 runs, the visiting bowlers made short work of the rest of the batsmen.

Only David Allaway made it to double figures, hitting 10 runs before he was bowled by Phil Higgs, becoming the second of his four victims.

Henley were eventually all out for 158 runs within 37 overs.

In Division 4A, WARGRAVE 2nds defeated BRACKNELL by eight wickets with Charlie Moss and Daniel Davies starring with the bat in a comfortable run chase.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat but they lost both their openers to the bowling of Arul Appavoo, who bowled one and trapped the other leg before wicket, after making 15 and 11.

After Tom Walker removed Adam Kite leg before wicket for 42, the next three batsmen were removed quickly.

The highest score of the innings was by Chris White, in at nine, who ended not out on 45 runs as his side finished on 210-9 off 45 overs.

Wargrave started their run chase badly with Luke Taylor getting out without scoring. But Moss, his opening partner, hit 85 before being bowled, and Davies added 77 with Will Allum hitting 34 to see their side over the line with ease.

Openers Charles Thomas and Saqib Javed provided a solid foundation as HENLEY 3rds beat FALKLAND 3rds by 129 runs.

Henley won the toss and elected to bat with Thomas hitting 63 runs and Javed 36 to set the hosts on their way.

The next three batsmen went fairly cheaply but Sam Ranger made 48 before he was bowled.

Chanula Wickramaratna, in at eight, made sure Henley posted a competitive total, ending not out on 55 runs as they ended on 276-9 from 45 overs.

In reply, Falkland did not start well, losing their top four batsmen without any reaching double figures. Rowan Hathaway, who was in at five, top-scored for the visitors with 32 runs before he was bowled by Luke Loveland.

Loveland was the pick of the bowlers, claiming four wickets from 10 overs, conceding 28 runs, although Rory Blackaby took three wickets from five overs, conceding 14 runs.

In Division 7A, KIDMORE END 2nds were well beaten by BINFIELD 3rds, losing by eight wickets.

Kidmore won the toss and chose to bat but only four players were able to reach double figures, only two more than 20 as they limped to 104 all out within 23 overs.

Paul Morgan was the danger man, claiming five wickets from a four-over spell.

When Kidmore took the field they began brightly, with Rory Elliott removing the stumps of opener John Humphrey with the score on four.

But they could only get one more wicket, off the bowling of Umer Faroqi, as Binfield reached the target off 20 overs.

Elsewhere, WARGRAVE 3rds lost to YATELEY by 33 runs.

Having won the toss, Wargrave inserted the hosts and looked to take some early wickets.

However, Yateley raced to 141 before losing only their second wicket.

John Rimmer performed best in the field, picking up two wickets as well as a run-out but the hosts made 262-6 off their 45 overs.

Wargrave started well in reply with opener Taran Sohi hitting 73 runs before he was caught out.

He was supported by Huw Thomas, at three, who hit 47, before he was also caught out as his side stood at 140-3.

But the loss of the next four batsmen fairly cheaply meant Wargrave fell behind the required run rate and ended up on 229-7 after their 45 overs.

In Division 9A, 10-man WARGRAVE 4ths lost to STOKE GREEN 4ths by 42 runs following a low-scoring game.

Green won the toss and elected to bat but things did not go to plan. Despite a middle order rally, the side were all out for 100 from 29 overs.

Kevin Rapley claimed four wickets from his 10 overs, while V Konidena and Darren Owen both claimed two wickets each.

In reply, only two Wargrave batsmen reached double figures as the side was bowled out for 58 in 26 overs.