Berkshire in trophy clash at the Oratory

BERKSHIRE men return to action after a four-week break on Sunday when they face Dorset in the Unicorns Trophy at the Oratory School in Woodcote, with play starting at 11am.

This was the only competition the MCCA champions and Twenty20 winners failed to win last year, so James Morris’ side are keen to regain the one-day title they last won in 2017.

The winners of this second round tie — both received a bye in the previous round — will be home to Cornwall or Buckinghamshire in the quarter-finals on June 30.

There is free admission the Oratory ground, which is off the A4074 (RG8 0PJ), with spectators being advised to take their own seating and refreshments.

Defending champions Berkshire were the only county in Group 2 not to be in Twenty20 action last Sunday and that has resulted in them slipping to fourth in the standings.

Buckinghamshire completed a double over Oxfordshire at High Wycombe to go top of the table with six points from four games.

Next come Shropshire and Oxfordshire, both on six points from as many games, followed by Berkshire with four points from four and Herefordshire two from four.

Berks play Oxon twice at Banbury a week on Sunday (June 9).

Heather Knight, the England captain and among the best women cricketers in the world, has produced one of her best ever performances in Berkshire’s colours.

She smashed an unbeaten 159 off 125 balls to lead the county to a three-wicket win over Wales Women at Pontarddulais on Bank Holiday Monday.

It will almost certainly be her last Berkshire appearance this year as Knight — who also made a century against Worcestershire on the first Bank Holiday in May — will now be leading England into action against West Indies and then Australia over the next two months.

Berkshire’s other international star, Anya Shrubsole, was also able to play against Durham, but ordered to rest on Monday.

Berkshire totalled 236-7 in 47.3 overs as they replied to Wales’ 232-9 with skipper Lissy MacLeod taking 3-41, while Lauren Bell’s 2-51 means she has now taken 50 wickets in county matches.

The win, which came with 15 balls to spare, gave Berkshire a quick double as on Sunday they had made 285-6 to defeat Durham (249-9) by 36 runs at North Maidenhead with Sophie Day contributing 59 and MacLeod

53 not out, whilst Knight hit 38.

In the visitors’ innings, Kate Coppack claimed 3-36 and Phoebe Graham 3-39.

With five wins from six games - the other was abandoned due to rain - unbeaten Berks top Division 2 with 94 points, nine ahead of second-placed Middlesex, so the title will be decided this coming Sunday when the top two clash at Mill Hill School.

Danni Warren will have to sit in the ‘neutral corner’ as she is Berkshire’s head coach and Middlesex’s head of women’s cricket.