From Olympic gold to Boat Race glory at age 49

JAMES CRACKNELL, a double Olympic champion and the oldest rower ever to compete in the Boat Race, spoke to a packed audience of business leaders at a gala lunch held at Phyllis Court Club in Henley and organised by the business group, Thames Valley First.

David Few, TVF chairman and a partner at law firm Blandy & Blandy, which has offices in Henley, welcomed 220 members and their guests before introducing James, who rowed for Leander Club, just across the river.

He said: “James’s eminent sporting achievements, from the Olympics to rowing the Atlantic and in the 2019 Boat Race, are legendary, so to hear his personal account, including his remarkable recovery from a near-fatal brain injury, was compelling and an honour.

“His stream of stories, from competing in the Coldest Race on Earth just six months after his injury, then crossing the Empty Quarter on a camel before returning to Cambridge and academia and completing the circle by rowing in a successful Boat Race team at age 49, kept the audience enthralled.”

Cracknell (fourth left) is pictured with, left to right Julia Branson (Secantor Business Services) TV First founder John May, Jules James (Voyage Brand), David Few (Blandy and Blandy), Donald MacDonald (RBS), Giles Blagden (Hicks Baker) and Bill Gornall-King (Boyes Turner)