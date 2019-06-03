Fois and Owen

LAUREN FOIS and Stuart Owen were married in St Mary’s Church in Turville on Saturday, May 18.

The bride, the daughter of Danny and Angela Fois of Orchard Cottage, Turville, was walked the short distance to the church by her father.

She was accompanied by her maid of honour, her sister Sophie Metolli, for whom she performed the same honour last year.

The bridesmaids were Charlotte Esslemont and Charlotte James-Sweeny who are both close friends from Gillotts School days.

The flower girls were Ava Harbinson and god-daughter Olivia Nash.

Lauren wore a beautiful almond Stella York gown with a sweetheart neckline.

Stuart, the son of Graeme and Janet Owen, from Emmer Green, had two best men, his brother Mark and Steven Woodgate, whom he met at primary school when they were both five.

The ushers were Robin Hicks, Peter Buckley and Lauren’s godson, Henry

Harbinson.

The ceremony was followed by a rustic country marquee reception at Turville Valley Stud.

Lauren and Stuart wanted to use local suppliers for their wedding and a fabulous wedding breakfast was provided by Jaxon Keedwell and his team from Valley Events, flowers by Cherubs Design, photography by Mark Ainsworth and video by Alex Green and Oliver Bowring.

Lucy Janes cakes provided a three-tiered masterpiece covered in fresh fruit and flowers.

The couple live in Britwell Salome and both work locally — Lauren is a Pilates instructor and Stuart works at SQN, a sports PR agency in Henley.