New fire chief

Climate emergency is my priority, says new leader
A WARGRAVE councillor has been made leader of
Monday, 03 June 2019
OXFORDSHIRE fire and rescue service has appointed a new chief fire officer.
Rob MacDougall, who is currently assistant chief fire officer, will replace Simon Furlong, who is retiring.
He joined the fire service in 1998 and has spent his entire career in Oxfordshire, apart from a short secondment with the Ghana National Fire Service.
03 June 2019
