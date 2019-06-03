Monday, 03 June 2019

New fire chief

OXFORDSHIRE fire and rescue service has appointed a new chief fire officer.

Rob MacDougall, who is currently assistant chief fire officer, will replace Simon Furlong, who is retiring.

He joined the fire service in 1998 and has spent his entire career in Oxfordshire, apart from a short secondment with the Ghana National Fire Service.

