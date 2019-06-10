Take a deep breath...there’s no good time of year to have asthma

SPRING is in the air, as is an unrelenting swarm of pollen. While this pollen has every right to go about its (no doubt vital) business of pollinating, it nevertheless means that those of us with hay fever will be reaching for the anti-histamines.

For others, however, pollen may be even more troublesome. As one of any number of triggers for asthma, it can stir up the classic wheeze, cough or chest tightness that characterises an exacerbation of this airways disease.

For such a well-known condition, there are probably more of us with asthma than we might think. Around one in 12 adults and one in 11 children is currently being treated — a total of around 5.4 million people.

Sufferers include David Beckham and Paula Radcliffe. That they are successful sports stars is a reminder that a diagnosis of asthma is not the end of the world but equally we should be aware just how serious it can be. Indeed, on average, around three people in the UK die every day as a result of asthma.

The main features of asthma include a limitation of air through the airways, an increase in responsiveness to a plethora of airborne stimuli and inflammation of the lining of the bronchi (air enters through the mouth, travels into the windpipe, or trachea, and then branches into the left and right bronchi before further dividing like the branches of a tree into bronchioles as it gets deeper into the lung). As the lining becomes more inflamed, it is thought that the muscles that surround the bronchi are more prone to constricting when exposed to matter from the outside world. Examples can include pollen, smoke, animal dander, mould, perfume and certain chemicals. Cold air may have the same effect.

Even if you don’t suffer from asthma normally, you may experience that tightening of the throat when popping out for a run or a brisk walk on a bitterly cold day. All of this results in a narrowing of the airway and gives rise to wheeze, shortness of breath and sometimes a cough.

Asthma was recognised loosely as an entity much earlier compared with many of our current medical diagnoses. It is thought that Hippocrates named what we roughly know as asthma now as far back as 450 BC. The name stems from the Greek word “aazein”, meaning “panting”.

Hippocrates was also said to be the first to link it to environmental factors and indeed the development of asthma is definitely related to many environmental factors but that isn’t the whole story. There is also a significant genetic link with at least as many as 25 different genes thought to have an influence on our susceptibility.

The vast number of factors involved means that there is no definitive cure, although this is not for want of trying. The ancient Egyptians heated certain herbs over bricks and inhaled the fumes and Pliny the elder allegedly used ephedra (a precursor to adrenaline) mixed in with red wine. This is somewhat more sensible than other suggestions which have included drinking the blood of owls and wild horses.

Our solutions these days focus on both prevention and early recognition rather than a “cure”. In the Sixties, the first inhalers were developed and now around 73 million respiratory inhalers are dispensed in the UK each year.

The most commonly recognised of these is the blue salbutamol (or Ventolin) inhaler, which works on receptors in the smooth muscle around the airways, helping them to relax and open up. Typically this is used on an “as needed” basis. People with asthma may find that this alone is not enough and their asthma remains “uncontrolled”. Signs of this might be persistent cough, breathing difficulty restricting activity and worsening of symptoms overnight that affects sleep.

There are a few theories as to why asthma is worse at night. Firstly, there is the thought that when we retire to bed, we are more exposed to some of the triggers that exacerbate things (e.g. Dust mites on our pillows, pollen through the open window, pet fur etc.). Secondly, when we sleep, we lie down and the extra force of gravity on our chest makes us have to work that little bit harder to expand our lungs, not to mention the pooling of mucous at the back of our throats for the same reason. Thirdly, there may be a hormonal element; at night, the levels of anti-inflammatory hormones that circulate during the day tend to dip, paving the way for a flare of wheezing and coughing.

If there is a suggestion that asthma is not well controlled, other “preventer” inhalers may be prescribed. These can contain steroids plus or minus other drugs such as longer acting versions of the drugs found in Ventolin. The idea behind these is that people take a puff or two from them as they would a regular tablet at the same time every day.

Whatever inhaler asthmatics use, it is most effective via a spacer. This is essentially a plastic container fitted onto the mouthpiece of the inhaler that allows the drug to mix in the air and allows you to get more of a dose with each inhalation. Failing this, it is important to use your inhaler properly. Too often, people take a sharp intake of breath like they do on television, which only results in the active drug hitting the back of the throat. Far better to take a very gentle breath inwards to allow it all to diffuse slowly into the airways deeper down.

So if you feel quite short of breath at particular times, have a persistent cough related to pollens and other irritants or even if you feel a bit wheezy after exercise (there is such a thing as exercise-induced asthma), it’s worth seeing your GP to consider whether asthma might be the cause. Once there, you may be trialled on a steroid inhaler and you may also be put through a number of breathing tests known as spirometry to aid diagnosis.

In those under five years old, wheezing episodes in response to coughs and colds is not uncommon and doesn’t always mean they have asthma but some may find that symptoms and airway sensitivity persists as their respiratory system matures. In those children, preventer medication can be beneficial in the long term but it is important to ensure they do not need more urgent treatment if their breathing is a struggle.

An asthma attack can be life-threatening. It can be a terrifying experience if you feel unable to get enough air into your lungs and some people with more brittle asthma may find that an asthma attack can come on quite quickly.

Urgent intervention is key, so if in doubt it is always worth going to accident and emergency or calling 999. Most people who die from a severe asthma attack have experienced some sort of delay in getting to hospital.

If you have asthma, it is always worth ensuring you see your GP or asthma nurse at least once a year. Treatment guidelines are always changing and improving and it is an opportunity to ensure you are on the best treatment, thereby reducing your chances of serious complications in the future. It may also be useful to switch to more environmentally friendly inhalers as well. There are different forms of delivery devices available and older metered-dose inhalers are far less environmentally friendly than dry powder inhalers which have a much better carbon footprint. One MDI, for example, has the same carbon footprint as 24 “accuhalers”.

Once your inhaler is finished, it is also preferable to dispose of it properly. Between 2011 and 2017, the Complete the Cycle scheme, of which several local pharmacies are part of, recycled 1.2 million inhalers. This is the equivalent of taking 5,199 cars off the roads.

So, apart from helping you improve your own health, having your regular review might also enable you to do your bit for the environment as well.