Dry May

WITH just 32mm of rain, May was the fourth month this year with below average rainfall.

Lawns, which are just recovering from last year’s dry summer, could well suffer again as a result.

But in the interests of conservation and the environment, perhaps we should restrict our use of the watering can to the vegetables?

The nighttime temperatures in May were very slightly cooler than normal with only one air frost but the days were slightly warmer with a maximum of 24C on May 30. 

My thanks, as always, to Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, for the statistics.

