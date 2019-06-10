Hotel awards

Monday, 10 June 2019

THE Great House in Sonning has scooped six hospitality awards.

These included the best warm welcome and front of house star for car park attendant Garry Stevens.

Orwells in Shiplake won restaurant of the year and independent hotel of the year went to the Miller of Mansfield in Goring, whose Courtney Harris won apprentice of the year.

