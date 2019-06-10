Cottage is worthy of a period drama

ON Ferry Lane in Medmenham, just north of the Thames and about halfway between Henley and Marlow, there are three quirky Grade II listed properties.

Picketts Cottage, Yew Tree Cottage and Weybrook Cottage date back to the 16th and 17th centuries.

This unique row of houses looks like a film location for a period drama — with its slightly wonky tiled roof, leafy front gardens, chimney stacks, old fashioned windows and uneven sections of wall built from brick and timber.

The one in the middle, Picketts Cottage, is on the market with Knight Frank at a guide price of £825,000.

Inside, there is a traditional blessing script on the wall from when it was first built, and many of the building’s original structural features such as the terracotta tiled floor are still intact.

The covered front porch opens into a sumptuous oak-panelled dining room, which has a cloakroom and French doors leading to the terrace in the back garden.

Next to the dining room is the living room, which has a handsome wooden floor with underfloor heating, exposed beams in the ceiling and an inglenook fireplace with a wood burning stove and a bread oven.

The study is a cosy getaway with a window overlooking the kitchen – so while you are tapping away on your laptop, whoever is cooking can wave at you when dinner is ready.

The kitchen was added in 2008 and has a sloping glass roof, making it a fantastically bright living space.

Although it is relatively new, this room has been tastefully designed and decorated in keeping with the Olde English style of this heritage property.

The bespoke hand-painted kitchen units have wooden worktops and handles.

There are two staircases in this house — one is not in use and the other is the original winder staircase that leads up to the two bedrooms.

The bedrooms have high vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and the cottage’s original oak floorboards underfoot.

The bathroom also has a high ceiling and features a roll-top bath and a shower.

In the pretty back garden there is a lawn, a pond, a vegetable garden, some paved areas, a greenhouse and a rainwater harvesting system.

Pickett Cottage in Medmenham represents a rare opportunity to buy a gorgeous and historically interesting home that is more than 400 years old.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Knight Frank on (01491) 844900.

At a glance...

PICKETTS COTTAGE, MEDMENHAM, NEAR MARLOW

• Bedrooms: two

• Bathrooms: one

• Receptions: three

• Internal area: 1,197 sq ft, 111 sq m

Guide price: £825,000

Agent: Knight Frank on (01491) 844900