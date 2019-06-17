Don’t steal our greens

A CAMPAIGNER has called on communities to identify land which might be eligible to become a town or village green before it is threatened with development.

Land can be registered as green if it has been used by for informal recreation for 20 years without interruption or challenge. Once registered, it is protected from development and local people have rights of recreation there.

But Kate Ashbrook, who is secretary of the Henley-based Open Spaces Society, said that a ruling by the Appeal Court had outlawed the registration of land as a green if it was “within a settlement boundary”.

This case involved 380 sq m of land at Royal Wootton Bassett in Wiltshire.

Ms Ashbrook said the judgement would have a “dismal impact”.

She said: “It means that land is barred from registration if it is deemed to be ‘land for potential development’ in a development plan, even if its boundaries have not been identified in the plan as a development site. So now greens can be stolen from us behind our backs.”

In 2009, the society helped Henley Town Council register Gillotts Corner Field, off Greys Road, as a village green to prevent the threat of development.