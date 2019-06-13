Familiar faces will light up summer Shakespeare

HENLEY theatregoers can look forward to seeing some familiar faces in action when the Garden Players return to Stubbings House near Burchetts Green next week.

Following five completely sold-out performances of A Midsummer Night’s Dream in 2017, the group are staging The Tempest from Tuesday (June 18) to Saturday, June 22.

Thought to be one of the last plays Shakespeare wrote by himself, we join Prospero, the exiled Duke of Milan, who is living on an enchanted island with his daughter Miranda, the savage Caliban and Ariel, a spirit of the air.

Raising a storm to bring his brother — the usurper of his dukedom — along with his royal entourage, to the island, Prospero plans his revenge.

Garden Players chairman Steve McAdam said: “We are delighted and excited to be back at Stubbings House, a truly stunning venue, where by kind permission of the current owner, Dudley Good, the superb gardens and lawns will be our outdoor theatre.”

This year’s production is being staged in aid of Child Bereavement UK, with evening performances taking place nightly at 7.30pm.

Mr McAdam added: “The lawns will be open for picnics from 5.30pm prior to each performance. While the performances will be open-air, audiences will once again be housed in the covered stand with raised seating which has been so successful in improving comfort and visibility since our production of The Merchant of Venice in 2014.

“This year’s production will be produced by John Timewell, who will be directing his fifth new production for the company. This will be our tenth production and donations to our charities currently stand at £97,000.

Members of the 14-strong cast include Tim Harling as Prospero and Gráinne Harling as Ariel, both of whom are well known to Kenton Theatre audiences through their involvement in the Henley Players.

Gráinne said: “James Gwynne who is playing Caliban is also local and has done a great deal at the Kenton.”

Tickets are £18, with concessions priced £15, available on the Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

To book, call 01628 825454 or visit www.stubbingsestate.com

For more information, visit www.thegardenplayersweb.co.uk