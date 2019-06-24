Monday, 24 June 2019

Pubs pass inspections

THE Butcher’s Arms at Sonning Common and the Unicorn at Kingwood have both passed a food hygiene inspection.

Each received three stars out of five, meaning “generally satisfactory”, under the national Scores on the Doors scheme following visits by South Oxfordshire District Council’s environmental health teams.

But the Fox and Hounds in Gosbrook Road, Caversham, was given one star, meaning “major improvement necessary” after Reading Borough Council inspected it in April.

The inspector’s report said the pub was “good” in how staff handled, prepared, cooked and stored food but some improvement was needed in the cleanliness of the premises.

The inspectors also called for “major improvement” in workers’ awareness of food safety and other administrative matters.

A spokesman said the pub said it had replaced its kitchen floor and addressed the paperwork issues. It had requested a follow-up visit and was confident it would score higher.

The scheme is overseen by the Food Standards Agency, which publishes all ratings at ratings.food.gov.uk

