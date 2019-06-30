Chase presents cheque to ambulance charity

Plans submitted for 130 new homes on two fields
PLANS for 130 homes in Watlington have been ... [more]
Monday, 01 July 2019
A CHEQUE for £7,892 was presented to the South Central Ambulance charity at this year’s Chiltern Chase.
This was the money raised at last year’s event, which takes place around Ewelme.
The event, which is now in its 14th year, has raised a total of more than £100,000 for charities and the village primary school.
01 July 2019
