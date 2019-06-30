Monday, 01 July 2019

Chase presents cheque to ambulance charity

Chase presents cheque to ambulance charity

A CHEQUE for £7,892 was presented to the South Central Ambulance charity at this year’s Chiltern Chase.

This was the money raised at last year’s event, which takes place around Ewelme.

The event, which is now in its 14th year, has raised a total of more than £100,000 for charities and the village primary school.

