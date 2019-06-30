Awards winners celebrate achievement and charity

SEVEN winners of the Southern Women of Achievement Awards attended the inaugural winners’ celebration ceremony at Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed.

Community fund-raising manager Gemma Wise said: “We are delighted at the success of the evening and it was great to hear from all of those who received an award.

“Events like this will help us shape the awards for the future and spread the word about the vital work that Sue Ryder does.”

Claire Myers, charity and community support manager at Invesco, which sponsors the awards said: “Being able to catch up with the award winners was incredibly rewarding.

“It gave us all a chance to reflect on what we are trying to achieve, look at what we as sponsors can do to improve the event and make sure the winners receive the recognition they deserve.

“I thoroughly enjoyed meeting them and I am sure, like me, they now feel part of the team here at Sue Ryder and are able to spread the word about the excellent work the care teams are doing.”