Two-time musician of the year is at club

HE has been nominated for more BBC Radio 2 folk awards than any other performer, twice being named musician of the year.

On Monday (July 1) there is a chance to see what all the fuss is about when Martin Simpson plays Nettlebed village club ahead of the release of his new album in September.

A mixture of Simpson originals and traditional songs and tunes with guest appearances from old friends and new, the as yet untitled album is the follow-up to 2017’s highly acclaimed Trails and Tribulations.

Among the album’s fans were the award-winning landscape and nature author Robert Macfarlane, who wrote: “Martin Simpson’s music has been in my head for a long while now — and shows no sign of ever wishing to leave.

“I’ve walked miles to the memory of his songs and this beautiful new album speaks to preoccupations and passions held by many — landscape and belonging, walking and nature, songline and story.

“It’s a rich, resonant album about the darkness as well as the dreams that places can inspire in us.”

According to his discography, Simpson has appeared solo on 21 albums, as a session musician on 16 albums, in collaboration on nine albums.

He has also published a book and appeared on a number of compilations, live albums, and on performance and instructional DVDs.

Nettlebed Folk Club organiser Mike Sanderson said: “Widely acknowledged as one of the finest acoustic and slide guitar players in the world, Martin Simpon’s interpretations of contemporary and traditional songs are masterpieces of storytelling.”

Tickets for Monday night’s concert are £16 in advance or £17 on the door of the high street venue.

Doors open by 7.45pm and the concert starts at around 8pm. To book, call 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk