Church fun day is all in a good cause

SPRINGWATER Church in Sonning Common is hosting a free family fun day on Saturday, July 13.

Organised by the popular Wednesday toddler group The Ark, the event runs from noon to 4pm — and is all in a good cause.

A spokesman said: “This year the focus is on local charities, raising awareness for all the amazing stuff they do. There is free entry, fun games and activities — including a bouncy castle — and classic cars. Come and support your local community and enjoy all the free fun.” Cream teas and barbecue food will be on sale, and there will be a number of local charity stalls including Club SC (Sonning Common youth club), Riding for the Disabled, the Ways and Means Trust and Christian Community Action.

There will be games, face painting and a bouncy castle for children. Burgers and other refreshments will also be served.

The event is open to all.

For more information, call the church office on 0118 972 4519 or email contactspringwater@

gmail.com