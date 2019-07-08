Reflux explained (and some facts you may find hard to swallow)

REFLUX is a condition of many names and disguises. It is also very common. Most people will have experienced at least one episode in their lifetimes and many have ongoing and sometimes severe symptoms.

Reflux in itself is part of a wider picture known as dyspepsia, which was a word coined back in the 17th century as a way to describe an abnormal indigestion and its prevalence in the UK could be as much as 41 per cent. Heartburn, indigestion, epigastric pain, acid reflux and gastro-oesophageal reflux disease are all phrases used interchangeably under this umbrella of digestive discomfort.

In order to describe it in more detail, it would first be useful to explore how things work when everything is going swimmingly well. We’re really only interested here in the upper GI tract from the stomach to the mouth.

When we eat or drink something, we swallow it into our oesophagus (or food pipe) where it is coaxed downwards by gravity and sporadic undulating contractions of the wall in a process known as peristalsis.

The oesophagus runs roughly down the centre of our chest, past the heart and in between the lungs where it dives through the floor of muscle known as the diaphragm.

Here, it is let through a sphincter of muscle (the oesophageal sphincter) into the stomach. The stomach sits roughly at the top of our abdomen, above the belly button.

The stomach is filled with enzymes and acids that help to digest the food and break it down. Normally the sphincter acts as a barrier or valve, preventing the contents of the stomach from travelling back up the way they came. Every now and again, however, even in a normal person, the oesophageal sphincter will relax for a few moments, perhaps to vent gas build-up but also enabling us to vomit if we need to (a natural reflex that is useful if we’ve eaten poison, for example, or a particularly unsatisfactory casserole).

The pH balance in the stomach is finely tuned and it is when this becomes upset that the problems occur.

The cells lining the stomach can take care of themselves in normal conditions but if the pH drops too far (remember that a low pH is more acidic and a high pH is alkaline) even these cells can become eroded and inflamed. This leads to discomfort in this region of the abdomen and is made even worse by introducing acidic foods to the mix.

An inflammation of the stomach lining is known as gastritis. Prolonged inflammation in this way can lead to ulcers and a bleeding ulcer can be life-threatening.

Let us think back to the relaxing of the oesophageal sphincter for a moment. While the cells of the stomach are hardier, those of the oesophagus are less used to the high acid content so if there is a reflux of low pH stomach acid swashing upwards on a regular basis, it’s going to feel uncomfortable.

If the sphincter is closing inadequately or hindered by other means, the stomach contents may get much further, even back up to the mouth.

Hopefully, this goes some way to explain many of the usual symptoms of dyspepsia which include a taste of acid in the back of the mouth, discomfort in the chest, bad breath, vomiting, tooth decay and upper abdominal discomfort. Even more, you might expect all of the above to get worse after eating or when lying down (doubly worse when the two are done together).

Those more at risk might include people with a high BMI (obesity), smokers, those with a diet high in fatty or spicy food, those who drink too much alcohol, or those who are particularly stressed (thought to drive acid production in the stomach).

Pregnant women will also be prone for what I hope will be obvious reasons (there is only finite space in the body after all) and people who take certain medications will need to be cautious.

The main ones that might predispose to a lowering of the pH or of causing inflammation to the stomach are:

• Non-steroidal anti-inflammatories. The most commonly used of these are aspirin, ibuprofen and naproxen.

• Certain anti-depressant medications.

• Oral steroids such as prednisolone.

If you are taking any of these regularly, you might want to discuss it with your GP to ensure you are taking the correct stomach protection alongside.

If not, but you are experiencing dyspepsia, your first port of call might be the pharmacist, who may recommend an over-the-counter antacid such as Gaviscon. These medications work on the same basis as earlier medications such as milk of magnesia (essentially magnesium hydroxide in water), which was patented in 1872 to great commercial success.

The idea is to introduce alkaline salts into the stomach, thereby neutralising the acid to a degree.

The modern versions are predictably more effective but there is evidence as far back as ancient Sumeria 3,500 years ago that people were using milk, peppermint and sodium bicarbonate to elicit the same effect. Should this not quite cut it, there are other options but it might be worth speaking to your GP at that point.

The introduction in 1989 of omeprazole was important. This is one of a group of medications known as proton-pump-inhibitors. They go further than an antacid in that they actually inhibit the production of acid within the stomach and are now one of the most widely used medications in primary care.

A trial of this medication might be useful but it is always important to ensure that you are looking at other aspects that could be contributing to the problem at hand.

The lifestyle factors at play in dyspepsia and reflux are vital to address. Weight loss, reduction in alcohol, spicy foods, smoking cessation and reducing stress are all important.

You could try smaller and more frequent meals, raising the head of your bed at night to reduce the effects of gravity and planning bed times for a few hours after eating.

If all of the above still doesn’t halt the symptoms, it may be time to take a step further. Your GP may want to check for an overgrowth of a bacteria known as helicobacter pylori, which is present without any problems in many of us but if out of control can contribute to excess acid.

This is by way of a stool sample these days but it is worthless if you are taking medications like omeprazole so you need to be off this for a while before providing the sample.

Your GP may also consider referring you for a camera test that goes in through the mouth and down into the stomach. These endoscopies (a term used for any camera test including from below as well!) help to visualise the areas potentially causing the problem. There has been evidence that endoscopes may have been used in some form or other as far back as ancient Greece and one was even found in the ruins of Pompeii.

A primitive form was used in 1805 to examine the urinary tract, rectum and pharynx (one would hope not in that order) and another rigid tube was used to look directly into the stomach of a sword swallower in 1868.

It wasn’t until 1932 that a partially bendy tube was used with a miniature lightbulb and tactically placed lenses.

Through this method, a physician might diagnose something known as a hiatus hernia which is where the upper part of the stomach gets either permanently or intermittently drawn through the hole in the diaphragm through which the oesophagus enters.

Almost a third of people over 50 may have this and if severe, there are operative options. Far better to stick with the lifestyle measures though, if at all possible. It is worth mentioning that with any chest discomfort, you can never be too careful in case it is coming from somewhere else such as the heart.

Although the history surrounding heart-related chest discomfort is quite different from those described earlier, if you are ever unsure, it is advisable to see a doctor.

If it’s a sudden chest tightness along with sweating, nausea and /or shortness of breath, seek urgent help via 999. Otherwise, if it does turn out to be reflux, hopefully now you’ll know what to do.

