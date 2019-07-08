Monday, 08 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Local plan revamp

A HOUSING blueprint for South Oxfordshire could be withdrawn and changed.

South Oxfordshire District Council’s scrutiny committee recommended on Tuesday that further consultation on a revised local plan is carried out and it is then re-submitted for independent examination.

Officers have said this would cost up to £600,000.

The plan, which earmarks sites for 28,000 new homes for the period until 2034, was approved by the last Conservative administration which was ousted in May’s elections by a coalition of the Liberal Democrats and the Greens.

The new leader, Lib-Dem Sue Cooper, has said she wants to reduce the number of houses and “improve” the plan, which is currently undergoing independent examination.

Officers had proposed four options but Cllr Cooper said she didn’t like any of them.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33