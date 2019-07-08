Local plan revamp

A HOUSING blueprint for South Oxfordshire could be withdrawn and changed.

South Oxfordshire District Council’s scrutiny committee recommended on Tuesday that further consultation on a revised local plan is carried out and it is then re-submitted for independent examination.

Officers have said this would cost up to £600,000.

The plan, which earmarks sites for 28,000 new homes for the period until 2034, was approved by the last Conservative administration which was ousted in May’s elections by a coalition of the Liberal Democrats and the Greens.

The new leader, Lib-Dem Sue Cooper, has said she wants to reduce the number of houses and “improve” the plan, which is currently undergoing independent examination.

Officers had proposed four options but Cllr Cooper said she didn’t like any of them.