Khaliq secures five wickets as run chase is brought to a halt

HURLEY arrested their run of defeats in the Chiltern and Mid Bucks Premiership One with a draw away at LITTEWICK GREEN on Saturday.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat first on a track that stated behaving erratically from the off, with bounce varying between ankle and head height.

Naeem Akhtar showed Hurley what they had been missing this season as he settled into his rhythm and produced a late in-swinger to remove the off stump of the left-handed Christie Green, who scored 10 runs.

Akhtar then removed fellow opener Richard Thomas to leave Littlewick 30-2.

South Africans Kirk Graham and Warren Fry added some stability to the innings with a 44-run partnership, which was broken by the pace of Shobab Riaz, who removed Fry who had added 15 runs.

This brought Matt Wood to the middle to join Graham and as the wicket lost some of its venom the pair set about building a big partnership.

Graham rode his luck, being put down on the square leg boundary by Riaz off Liam Cole and then the bowler spilling the chance of a return catch.

With a big score building, Akhtar was recalled and got the breakthrough, dismissing Graham, but not before he had posted his century and the score passed 200.

As Littlewick looked towards a declaration, Michael Grayson and Wood started to swing the bat with intent.

Grayson survived an appeal for caught behind off Langlands but had dragged his back foot and the eagle-eyed Walton behind the stumps sent him on his way.

Wood fell to Akhtar in the 42nd over, his fourth victim of the innings, as he looked to reach three figures before the declaration came, setting Hurley the task of scoring 248 in 48 overs.

The Hurley reply, led by Akhtar and Riaz, started slowly, reaching 38 in 12 overs before Riaz holed out to Junaid Akhtar in the covers off Green.

Akhtar and Arshad soon followed to leave the visitors wallowing at 51-3 after 15 overs. Mike Cole joined his son Josh and stemmed the flow of wickets with a dogged partnership of 23 in 10 overs.

With the dismissal of Cole senior the required run rate now reaching 7.5 an over, any real hopes of a Hurley victory were gone.

Matt Wood ended Cole’s resistance as the Hurley skipper was unlucky to flick a leg-side full toss to Critcher at fine leg. Four deliveries later, Akash Singh was bowled off his pads.

The veteran pair of Ridgeway and Walton defied the Littlewick bowlers for 10 overs as they tried everything they could to force a breakthrough. The introduction of Fry did the trick as Walton top-edged a full toss to backward square with Hurley still nine overs from safety.

Dogged defence from Mandeep Singh, who was trapped leg-before wicket to Green, left Langlands and Ridgeway to survive another 11 deliveries, which they did without alarm and taking the score past 150 to secure a two of bonus points.

In Premiership 2, HARPSDEN 2nds maintained their unbeaten record with another last over victory against EMBROOK AND BEARWOOD.

When Harpsden’s skipper won the toss they decided to use their strong bowling attack from the start, electing to field first.

After 17 overs, Embrook were restricted to 38-3 due to a combination of accurate bowling by Rod Birkett and Abdul Khaliq and some good fielding.

Wickets continued to fall around Embrook opener and captain, Alex Cobb, who hit 101 before becoming the sixth wicket to fall when he was caught behind by Adam Birkett off Khaliq.

After Cobb helped his side to a defendable total, there wasn’t much to follow him and Embrook were all out in their final over for 208. Khaliq was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 5-33 off his 12 overs.

In reply, Harpsden’s reply didn’t go to plan as Duncan Verry was caught and bowled cheaply and with Tom Mitchell and Khaliq both departing swiftly, Harpsden had fallen to 41-3 at the end of the 10th over and were looking vulnerable.

But then Will Stevens, who hit 67 runs, joined opener Adam Birkett and looked to regain the advantage.

Despite consistent bowling, the pair were able to work the ball around and kept in touch with the required run rate while always keeping the ball on the floor.

After putting on a partnership of 129, Birkett’s first shot in the air for his innings was a mistimed pull and the Embrook skipper made no mistake and he was caught for 65.

After the fall of Mark Cooper, James Paice, 22 not out, joined Stevens at the crease and looked to steady the ship, rotating the strike and keeping the scoreboard moving.

Rod Birkett, six not out, showed his class under pressure taking over from Stevens to find the cover boundary from his second ball.

Paice and Birkett found themselves needing two runs to win off the final over. Paice worked one behind square on the off side off the second ball of the over and found the boundary, giving Harpsden a four-wicket win with four balls to spare.

Elsewhere, FRIETH beat BRADENHAM to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches in the league and cup.

Batting first on a challenging wicket, Frieth scored 237-8, which included a score of 103 for Saqib Ghafoor — the first century in the club this season.

With the ball in hand, Frieth were able to continue their dominance by bowling Bradenham out in 23 overs for 71 runs.

The wickets were shared across the attack as five of the six bowlers took wickets. The best figures were achieved by Ahsan Maqbool, who took three wickets for 16 runs.