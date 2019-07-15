Knox makes light work of run chase

UNBEATEN Paul Knox hit a century to steer WOODCOTE to victory against WOODLEY in their Premier Division clash on Saturday.

In his knock of 107 runs, Knox dispatched the bowlers to all corners of the Woodford Park ground as he made light work of the total and helped seal a five-wicket win within 34 overs.

Woodcote had won the toss and elected to field where they showed their ruthless streak in hanging on to eight catches.

There was some resistance from opener Rizmy Nilhamdeen, who top-scored with 78, and Arshad Mohamed, in at six, who hit 58, but the wickets tumbled at regular intervals.

Simon Fitzgerald ripped through the line-up, taking five wickets and only conceding 20 runs from his seven overs. Jonny Clark and James Worsfold each grabbed two wickets as the hosts limped to 187 all out in 43 overs.

In reply, Woodcote lost four of their five wickets cheaply but Knox held the innings together. Clark, in at five, hit 35, while Mike Stroker hit 13 to see the game over the line with Knox carrying his bat.

Elsewhere, GORING slipped to a four-wicket defeat away at CROWTHORNE AND CROWN WOOD.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat and while captain Ollie Carrier, Peter Slade and Parvesh Kumar hit 33, 35 and 34 respectively, nobody was able to register a big score. Ali Baxter, in at six, was the only other batsman to reach double figures with 12 and Goring finished on 146.

Crowthorne were able to reach their target within 33 overs for the loss of six wickets with Peter Slade picking up three victims .

In Division 1, Hugh Asquith became the seventh man in Berkshire Cricket League history to score 10,000 runs as PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2NDS beat CROWTHORNE AND CROWN WOOD 2NDS.

Asquith guided a Ravi Godbole delivery to third man to open his account and reach the milestone, having fallen just a solitary run short at Twyford and Ruscombe the week before.

The opener went on to score 15 before falling to Nirav Uphadyay (3-47), but with Rob Simmons (30) and Matt Vines (71, not out) batting well, the hosts finished on 205-6 in their 45 overs.

Crowthorne made a quick start, but Roy Hayden (2-18) and Australian under-15 leg spinner Grace Jones (4-39) stemmed their flow. There was no let-up as father-and-son combination Allan May (2-8) and Nathan (2-20) worked their way through the tail to knock them over for 156.

In Division 2, left-arm spinner Ian Jordan continued his love affair with KNOWL HILL as PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds overcame a wobble to beat the hosts by four wickets.

The Knowlies reached 40-1, but then Jordan began to turn the tide and snaffled club record figures of 7-16 from nine overs, and with skipper Matt Kimber grabbing 2-24, Knowl Hill were castled for 90. The reply could not have started worse for the visitors, falling to 0-2 and 14-4 before Mikey Hennessy fought back.

He received useful support from James Watts and Jordan, and with Hennessy closing on an unbeaten 43 from 81 balls, Peppard reached 91-6 in 30.1 overs.

CHECKENDON 2nds slipped to a four-wicket defeat at home to WOKINGHAM 6ths.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat but started badly, losing their top three batsmen with 18 runs scored between them.

It was left to Gaurav Chadha and captain Sathia Jobe, in at six and seven, to steady the innings.

Chadha hit nine fours as he top-scored with 71 runs from 82 balls before he was caught out. Jobe was then bowled six runs short of his half-century, which included four fours.

Kunal Mendiratta hit a quick-fire 22 for 23 deliveries to help Checkendon post a competitive total as they were bowled out for 202 within 42 overs.

The hosts started well in the field, removing the top four batsmen fairly cheaply, but once again it was the middle order that were the highest-scorers and wrestled the game back in Wokingham’s favour.

Sathia Jobe bowled well, picking up three wickets for 29 runs from his nine overs, as well as a run out, while Mendiratta took two wickets, but this was not enough. Wokingham were able to cruise to victory in 43 overs.