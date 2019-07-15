Your letters...

Streets are disgusting

Sir, — I have lived in Henley town centre now for 29 years and have often written to the town clerk regarding the disgusting state of the pavements and the dirty, overfilled litter bins in Henley town centre.

On Saturday morning I walked downtown, as I do every day, to do my shopping and could not believe the disgusting state of the pavements and roadways.

The pavements were even dirtier than usual (and that is saying something — they are dirty most of the time).

There was horse manure at the side of some of the roads and vomit/cigarette ends in gutters, the sides of some shops and around the litter bins.

Surely, it is imperative on the town council now to make a charge to all shopkeepers, particularly bars, pubs and eateries, to make an annual payment for the pavements to be scrubbed much more regularly and on a daily basis during the regatta.

The businesses all profit from the footfall at this particular time of the year and I am sure that they would agree that something needs to be done about the litter and the state of the pavements, stained mostly from drinking in the streets.

It is getting worse every year and I am ashamed for my visitors when they come here now as the town is filthy.

We need:

• Newer and more capacious litter bins which are cleaned on the outside as well as the inside. If we cannot have new ones, then repair the existing ones immediately.

• Regular “scrubs” of the pavements, vital at regatta time, on a daily basis. The small area set back between Boots and Sainsbury’s where workers smoke is disgusting — it is always covered in cigarette ends and looks like something out of a doss house. The roadsweeper does his best but several hours later it looks dreadful again. There needs to be a fireproof litter bin where the workers can dispose of their cigarette ends and the walls inside the area should be cleaned and painted.

None of this is rocket science. If Henley Residents Group and the Mayor cannot do something about this then something is clearly wrong with their aims to improve the quality of the town centre and attract more visitors.

Of course, we also need more planters/greenery along all the pavements to help with the pollution and I know that this is an ongoing matter for HRG.— Yours faithfully,

Maureen Dougall

Station Road, Henley

Dismal effort on cleaning

Sir, — Following up on letters a year ago and the year before that and probably before that, as a resident of Henley I am ashamed of the state of our streets.

The pavements are filthy and the gutters have not been swept for some time — not days, but weeks.

An American visitor friend said “the place needs a clean-up” and they were right. I feel as if an old friend has been neglected with nothing from the people who should care.

At election time we hear boasts from all parties about what they have done and what they are going to do but if they cannot even keep our streets and pavements clean then they are failing at the most basic level.

Just imagine how many towns would give their right arm for the international attention Henley receives but the guardians of one of the richest towns in England just cannot manage it. Dismal. — Yours faithfully,

Phil Perry

Elizabeth Road, Henley

Dedicated councillor

Sir, — I wish to give my sincere thanks to Henley town councillor David Eggleton, knowing full well that, apart from our Mayor (who receives a small allowance for his year in office), our councillors do not receive a penny.

Councillor Eggleton was out every day of this year’s regatta at all hours with his small army of helpers (I believe his children), collecting and bagging up huge amounts of litter.

On one day, I stopped to thank him and shake his hand.

As a card-carrying Conservative, I unreservedly thank Cllr Eggleton and praise his huge dedication to us Henley folk as well as acknowledge his contribution to improving our civic pride. — Yours faithfully,

Geoff Walsh

Wyndale Close, Henley

My street was cleaned

Sir, — I just want to express my thanks and appreciation for the fantastic job Biffa did in Henley town centre during the regatta this year.

Particular thanks to the Biffa team which kept Station Park and Station Road amazingly neat and tidy in the face of the thousands of visitors arriving by train.

The first impression these visitors had of our beautiful town was excellent.

Thanks again from a grateful local resident. — Yours faithfully,

Steve Ludlow

Station Road, Henley

Thanks for fireworks...

Sir, — On behalf of the good burghers of Henley, very many congratulations to Richard Reed and Will Hamilton for saving that iconic end-of-regatta feature, the fireworks! — Yours faithfully,

Jim Munro

Blandy Road, Henley

...it was our pleasure

Sir, — A big thank you to all concerned with this year’s Henley Summer Fireworks display on the Saturday of the royal regatta.

Just one week earlier, we had decided to cancel the tradition but, thanks to a number of generous people of the town, it happened again against all odds.

Our thanks most go primarily to Wilkins (Henley), which suddenly came up with a significant donation, and Aida Dellal of Fawley Court, who offered her land following the loss of a launch site.

Also Henley Royal Regatta and Phyllis Court Club.

We would like to thank the following for their very generous assistance, both financially and otherwise.

Mr J A West, Gaie Scouller, Jamie Smith, Chesterton Commercial, Chinawhite, Paul Springett, Chris Ballard, Hidden Garden, James Mackie, Alan Pontin and many others.

The Fantastic Fireworks Company once again came up with the goods. They were a delight to work with and provided a stunning

display.

As we have stated before, we are going to stand back in 2020 but are seeking to put together a fund-raising committee of new faces with new contacts to ensure that this long and much-loved tradition continues.

Once again, our thanks to all those involved. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Will Hamilton and Richard Reed

Organisers, Henley Summer Fireworks

Locals need protection

Sir, — I was charged an extra £10 to return from Heathrow Airport on Wednesday night last week because it was regatta week.

Chiltern Cars claimed it was charging the extra amount to incentivise its drivers to work over the busy week.

Surely their earnings would have been substantial from the number of additional trips they had made?

This episode raises a pertinent point: why aren’t Henley residents protected from all forms of profiteering during regatta week?

While this is a minor amount of money, this is a matter of principle.

The regatta is a great thing for Henley but we should do more to protect our residents. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Rob Romans

Henley Town Council, Cromwell Road, Henley

Nasar Ahmed, managing director of Chiltern Cars, said: “He wasn’t charged because of the regatta but because of the distance as we have to come through Marlow to avoid the traffic rather than down the hill so it’s extra mileage, fuel and time.

“Normally, the journey takes 40 minutes but during the regatta it takes an hour-and-a-half. I offered him £10 off his next journey.”

Ridiculous architecture

Sir, — Is there some reason why the new “architecture” in Henley always looks so completely ridiculous?

We are now stuck with so many silly flats, care homes and the sadly and quite laughable “hospital”. All looking like weirdly military bunkers.

These pathetic designs with their sorry gates, aping a Thatcherite financial virtue, can offer only mind-numbing cuboids. Technically, the ideas do belong to Thirties Germany and Italy.

The French, Italians and Germans are today miles ahead in design theory but we Brits don’t care about that. We are tired and just want a careless exit.

Who are the mindless idiots that design this Henley rubbish? No one can remember them or their ideas.

Crass vacuity is now a worthwhile philosophy. It could be called “stuff-off architecture”.

Maybe their designs look better on a computer screen. I don’t care about that. They know so little. — Yours faithfully,

Christopher Leeming

Matson Drive, Remenham

Discourteous developer

Sir, — A company called Inspired Villages has proposed to turn a field off Blounts Court Road on the edge of Sonning Common into a “retirement village” of 150 flats with parking for 165 cars and accompanying facilities (Standard, July 5).

To promote this scheme, the company has leafleted the village as well as sending to parish councillors, including me, a glossy and expensive brochure setting out the many and various merits of its scheme.

It is holding an exhibition at the weekend to inform residents.

The field in question is one of a number of sites that were submitted last year to the working party set up to revise Sonning Common’s neighbourhood plan, of which I am chairman.

We are in the middle of the process of assessing all these sites, which has involved organising site assessment and landscape setting surveys by residents and commissioning a firm of landscape architects to carry out an independent professional evaluation.

We have been contacted several times by Inspired Villages to ask to meet us to discuss its plans.

Our answer was the same as that given to all the other owners of submitted sites, namely that “we are assessing your site and until we have done so and reached our conclusions it would be premature to discuss your plans”.

Nevertheless, the company has seen fit to press ahead with its proposal in a manner that I consider both premature and discourteous. I am not in a position to make any comment on it, beyond what was said by district councillor Leigh Rawlins, who is also a member of our working party.

He pointed out, among other issues, that the site is in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

I am in a position to suggest some questions that residents of Sonning Common who attend the exhibition in the village hall might consider putting to the representatives of Inspired Villages:

Have you studied our neighbourhood plan?

Are you aware of the importance it attaches to the requirement for potential developers to engage with the working party?

Do you know what the designation “Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty” means and are you aware that there is a strong presumption against approving development within it in all but exceptional circumstances?

Have you studied the draft Local Plan 2034 submitted for examination by South Oxfordshire District Council? Are you aware that it proposes an additional allocation of 108 dwellings for Sonning Common?

Would you care to comment on the fact that your plan, if approved, would comfortably exceed that requirement?

I am sure that the people of Sonning Common, who approved their neighbourhood plan with a massive majority and are extremely aware of and attentive to its provisions, will be able to think up other questions and points.

I hope — for their sake — that the representatives of Inspired Villages come well prepared. — Yours faithfully,

Councllor Tom Fort

Sonning Common Parish Council, Wood Lane, Sonning Common

No response from minister

Sir, — A few weeks ago, a large number of Team Dipper Heroes wrote individual, personal letters to Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, concerning the plight of Nick Dipper, from Highmoor.

As readers are probably aware from articles in the Henley Standard, Nick and his family are struggling to find private funding for his cancer treatment, which was initially offered by the NHS but later refused because his cancer was “in the wrong place”.

The cost of the lifesaving treatment is £140,000, which Team Dipper Heroes — the self-appointed fund-raising group now with more than 2,000 members — are currently attempting to raise.

The Team Dipper Heroes were prompted to write to Mr Hancock following an article in the Daily Telegraph (May 25), which quoted former cancer tsar Sir Mike Richards as saying how disappointed he was at the lack of uptake of free NHS screening (in that case, for breast cancer).

However, we the Team Dipper Heroes couldn’t help comparing how, on the one hand, the NHS was anxious to spend money, while on the other it was refusing funding for treatment of the same disease.

In our book, something didn’t quite add up! We begged Mr Hancock to request that the NHS re-examine Nick’s case. We all received an identical reply. Ten paragraphs of political jargon that said absolutely nothing. Guidance products, quality standards, clinical guidelines, technology appraisals — on and on it went.

One unbelievable sentence read: “It is one of NHS England’s ethical principles that funding should not be agreed for one patient when there are others who might derive equal benefit.”

Is that another way of saying we should let the whole lot die?

The letter ended: “Please do not reply to this email!”

The whole point of our letter was completely missed or ignored (though I doubt Mr Hancock saw it).

We were remonstrating against the almost immoral action of the NHS in offering a dying man a lifeline only to then say you can’t have it and snatch it away. — Yours faithfully,

Jill Yates

Prospect View, Ipsden

Enlightened up to a point

Sir, — I was interested to read about the group of local people who returned their unnecessary plastic packaging to Waitrose (Standard, July 5).

It was also interesting that Waitrose claimed that it was doing as much as it could to reduce the amount of unnecessary plastic packaging from the products in its stores. This would be good news if it could be believed.

I have shopped in Waitrose and John Lewis for the past 35 years, largely because of their enlightened business model of shared ownership and employment practices.

However, I have yet to be convinced that the company has an enlightened attitude to unnecessary plastic packaging. In the case of canned foods, Heinz baked beans for example, it is cheaper to purchase packs of four cans wrapped in thick plastic rather than purchase four loose cans.

In Waitrose, individual cans of baked beans are usually priced at 75p each, whereas the same four cans, wrapped quite unnecessarily in plastic packaging, cost just £2. That’s to say four loose cans cost £3, 50 per cent more than the same quantity wrapped in thick plastic. The same quite unjustified pricing policy is also true for many other canned foods.

Months ago, I complained to Waitrose’s head office about this, and their response was:

“Our policy is that non-promotional selling prices should offer the customer a discount for larger pack sizes, irrespective of the additional packaging that may be required.”

In other words they don’t actually give a hoot about additional and unnecessary packaging, plastic or otherwise. In fact, by their pricing policy, they actively encourage us to purchase such products.

One simple and immediate solution to this would be for them to sell loose cans for 75p each but offer four for £2, the same price as four cans wrapped in plastic.

This would end this totally unacceptable pricing policy of incentivising the purchase of plastic-wrapped canned foods.

Waitrose can go on claiming that it is listening to customer feedback but having made this point to their buyers several times, I have yet to see any evidence of this.

Very disappointing behaviour from such an enlightened organisation .— Yours faithfully,

Malcolm Barnett

St Katherine’s Road, Henley

Simply too many people

Editor, — I write to you as co-ordinator of the Reading branch of the national charity Population Matters.

We have a member who lives in Henley, so I hope you will publish this letter. Yesterday (Thursday) was World Population Day, so designated by the UN on July 11 1987 when the world’s population reached five billion.

It now stands at 7.7 billion and is still increasing at more than 80 million people each year. That works out at nearly 10,000 more people every hour, which is faster than most people can count!

Our burgeoning global population, along with rising per capita consumption, is a primary driver of climate change and many other environmental problems.

Each of these new people will need extra food, clean water, access to already stretched health services, a school place, a home, freedom from pollution in the air we breathe and of land and sea and so much more.

Scientists, such as Sir David Attenborough, who is a patron of this charity, along with many others, tell us we urgently need to address our numbers since we already far exceed the population size that is ecologically sustainable on this planet. (For more information, visit www.overshootday.org)

The Earth’s natural resources cannot be stretched much further for very much longer without serious consequences.

Non-coercive ways of encouraging and enabling a small family size are well known and have proved very effective in many countries.

Readers should feel free to contact me if they would like any further information, or would like to join our local branch. My email is readingPM@talktalk.net — Yours faithfully,

Bill Dowling

45 Longdown Road Sandhurst, Berkshire, GU47 8QG

In praise of Brexit

Sir, — I fear that David M Page misquoted Robert Browning’s poem (Standard, July 5). The actual text should have been:

Oh to be in England

Now that Brexit’s almost here

And whoever wakes in

England

Sees, some morning, very near,

The brightest sun, the bluest sky

As spirits soar with hopes so high,

And the EU takes its final bow

In England — now!

And after May, as Johnson gloats

(or Hunt, depending on the votes),

To Europe we’ll remain so true

But as nation to nation, not as EU.

When rift subsides and relationships mellow

We’ll be best friends, not grumpy bedfellow.

— Yours faithfully,

Ken Stevens

Red House Drive, Sonning Common

Thank you to kind pair

Editor, — I wish to thank both Tara and Guiseppe for coming to my aid when I fell over in my mobility scooter in Greys Road, Henley, on Saturday,

They were wonderful, as were others who helped. They stayed with me while I recovered and got home.

I thank them for their kindness and generosity.

I will make a donation to a Henley charity in appreciation of Tara and Guiseppe and three others for coming to my aid. — Yours faithfully,

David Rice-Evans

The Close, Henley

Reassuring kindness

Sir, — While in St Mary’s Church in Henley on Monday, I sustained an accident which caused bleeding.

I was not prepared and had nothing suitable to stem the flow other than an old plastic bag, which was useless.

While my friend sought emergency transport to Townlands Memorial Hospital, I stumbled outside to sit on a bench and elevate my leg, which was still bleeding.

One lovely lady saw the situation and said tissues and wipes were required.

Another lady asked me about transport, which I was unable to answer. However, she made a quick call to her husband.

By this time the first lady appeared with tissues and wipes.

The car arrived, drew up outside the church and the kind husband assisted me into the car and took me swiftly to Townlands where the professionals took over.

I wish to thank all the wonderful people who made a really horrible experience better with the kindness and concern shown towards me.

It is reassuring to know such kindly people exist in our lovely town. I sincerely thank you all. — Yours

faithfully,

Anne Long

Henley

I was put off swimming

Sir, — Your Diary item about the old Henley swimming baths (Standard, June 21) reminded me of a day when my class of school chums and I were taken via Wargrave Road and told to disrobe and enter the Thames.

When we did I found myself in water up to my neck and I was hanging on to a rope and was very scared indeed.

I never did enter water again, not even fishing.

Cycling was a different matter. Many thanks to my dear old mum who helped me to overcome my fear of losing my balance.

This she did on land which is now used annually for the regatta enclosures and it gives me great pleasure to watch a rowing eight pass by on that water. — Yours faithfully,

Peter M Adams

Ramshill, Petersfield, Hants