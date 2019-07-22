We take it for granted, but our bodies are complex and amazing

YOU may or not be aware of the condition known as “bubble boy disease”. This cruel illness essentially renders the sufferer without a functioning immune system and requires isolation from the outside world and all of its associated bugs and viruses.

The most famous case of what is otherwise known as severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) affected a young boy who had to live quite literally in a sterile “bubble”. He survived until the age of 12.

The best way to treat such a condition is via bone marrow transplant providing there is a suitable donor available, although scientific advances in gene therapy are now producing other potential options.

Regardless, the tragedy of this cruel condition is testament to how much we owe our immune systems.

Our bodies harbour around 39 trillion bacterial cells. These outnumber even our own cells, of which there are thought to be (only) 30 trillion. When it comes to viruses though, the number is far greater — 380 trillion.

Collectively, the bacteria in our bodies form what is known as the human biome and the viruses form the human virome.

Thankfully, the vast majority of these foreign microbes are not harmful and indeed can be intrinsically linked with our bodies’ processes and inner workings.

This symbiotic relationship is well demonstrated, for example, in our digestive system where normal gut flora (bacteria in the intestines) help in creating optimal conditions for absorption of food.

But when some of the more mischievous microbes arrive, we have our immune systems to thank for keeping them at bay.

A microbe that causes disease is known as a pathogen. Our immune system’s job is first to identify these pathogens and second to deal with them.

It is important to note that our body’s immune cells are not just responsible for fighting pathogens. They have a vital role in cleaning up the body’s own cells, for example, those which have suffered mutations. Failure to pick up on such a rogue cell may result in that cell proliferating into a cancer.

In the days before modern medicine, the prevailing thought on the cause of disease was of the imbalance of the four humours (blood, yellow bile, black bile and phlegm), the implication being that, for a body to remain immune from things, all it needed was a good balance of all of the above substances.

Having said that, there were hints into a deeper process at play at least as far back as 430BC when a physician noted that, during an Athenian plague, those who had recovered were able to nurse the sick without becoming ill again.

A key element in beginning to understand the intricacies of the body’s immune system was to identify the actual cause of any disease.

A step towards this was taken during a cholera outbreak in London in 1854 when a physician called John Snow noted that all the victims were in the vicinity of a particular well.

Until this point, experts had believed that cholera was transmitted via a vapour of miasma in the atmosphere. Snow, however, figured out that all of the sufferers had been drinking from the same well and so correctly deciphered that it was in fact something in the water that was causing the disease.

With the development of microscopes, it wasn’t long before both Robert Koch and Louis Pasteur got to work (separately as they were great rivals) and that the breakthrough was made.

Koch won the Nobel Prize in 1905 for identifying that micro-organisms were the cause of infectious disease. With this information, a new world of microbes opened up to scientists and, with it, the responses of the body against them.

Vaccination suddenly made more sense and played a key role in helping us to understand the various elements of our immune system. Now we have a far greater, though not all encompassing, understanding of how our bodies protect themselves. Predictably it is phenomenally complex so I will try to keep it concise.

The word “system” in immunology is key. Our bodies do not fight infection through just one process but through many, involving countless different cells, proteins and substances, utilising many complex methods.

It can be split broadly into two categories.

First is our innate immune system. This is our first line of defence and provides the basis of all immune responses. Most simple among these are the barriers we put up to ward off infection.

Our skin is of paramount importance as it bounces away most of the pathogens that might otherwise infect the more vulnerable tissue underneath. The mucous membranes that line our mouths and digestive tracts have a similar role.

The way we fight a cold is a good example of how things work. As a cold virus enters the respiratory tract, it will be identified as foreign by various immune cells present in the mucosa and these cells will initiate an inflammatory response through the release of various chemicals (histamine, bradykinins, leukotrienes).

Through inflammation, the body increases blood flow to the area and greater permeability of the membranes makes it easier for immune cells to flood to the site of infection. Of these, leukocytes that phagocytose (engulf and digest foreign or dead cells) are important.

Increased production of mucus traps the pathogens so they can’t spread further.

Coughing and sneezing expels them and the body’s own increase in temperature (a fever) prevents growth of any microbes and helps faster production of antibodies that might help in the process.

We have lymph nodes all over our body and they help to store immune cells that might be used in such a response as well as clearing up dead cells and pathogens afterwards, hence our swollen glands whenever we have an infection.

Other immune proteins, previously dormant, will activate in a cascade of cleavages which results in them producing helpful structures on the surface of a pathogen that also attracts the heavy hitters such as neutrophils (one form of phagocyte). This is known as the complement system, so named because it complements the system already in place.

The second category, however, is where things get specific.

The adaptive system is what we try to develop when we vaccinate ourselves. It works primarily through cells called lymphocytes which mature in our bone marrow. Broadly, there are two types, B cells and

T cells.

B lymphocytes are cells which, once exposed to a particular infection, will differentiate into memory cells that are specific to the pathogen that causes it.

Therefore, next time the pathogen is encountered, the B cells will be ready to release specific antibodies to that microbe, mounting a more efficient and speedy response that often means “infection” never takes place.

T cells are the second arm of this system and, among, other things take an active role in destroying the pathogens earmarked by antibodies for destruction.

As you might appreciate, because of all this complexity there are potential pitfalls. Allergy is one example, as are immunodeficiencies such as HIV.

Autoimmunity, in which the immune system attacks the body’s own cells, is a large topic in its own right, as are the various cancers that can develop from many different types of immune cell (e.g. leukaemia and lymphoma). Each is its own subject for another time.

With so much that can go wrong with our immune systems, there will always be supposedly exciting new ways to keep yours as strong as possible. Most of these are fads. The most important thing, as always, is a balanced, healthy lifestyle, especially when you consider how many factors there are that go into it.

As always, don’t smoke, eat a balanced and healthy diet (no need for supplements), take regular exercise, drink alcohol in moderation and, especially important, get adequate sleep (eight hours a night).

So, rather than focus on what can go wrong, we should be marvelling in what our bodies do right. It is amazing that we have something of such startling and fascinating complexity in the first place, a fact that we often take for granted.

