Hidden Henley

JETHRO Tull was born in 1674 at Lower Basildon where this memorial stone can be found and was the first farmer recognised for taking a scientific and mechanised approach to his trade.

He invented the horse-drawn seed drill which gave farmers greatly improved efficiency with their crops by sowing three rows simultaneously. The stone to recognise this pioneer was donated by the Child Beale Trust in the Sixties and has recently been renovated.

Further down the River Thames at Crowmarsh there is a well-preserved cottage with blue plaque to mark where he lived between 1700-1710.

Curiously, one gives his date of death as 1740 and the other 1741.