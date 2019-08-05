Despite what you might think, the GP’s working life is non-stop

NOT for the first time, I was talking to a group of friends the other day when the topic of GP appointments came up.

It normally goes something like this: “I needed to see my GP the other day” (apologetic/awkward/accusing glance towards me) “but when I called up there were no appointments for at least three weeks.”

Fortunately, none of them is registered with my practice so I can legitimately plead innocence in their cases.

However, with an ageing population, a struggle to maintain GP numbers and an increasing push for care in the community, as detailed in the NHS long-term plan, the demand for GP appointments is at an all-time high.

No matter how hard we try, there will inevitably be a struggle to provide enough appointments, in particular due to much of the administrative work that is part and parcel of a GP’s working day.

Rest assured, we really do try our best and most GP surgeries will operate a policy that means if you need to be seen that day, you will be squeezed in somewhere, even if it means a call from the GP first.

In certain situations one can understand the frustration, particularly if you wander into a surgery looking for an appointment only to be met with a corridor of closed doors and an empty waiting room. Appearances can be deceiving, however, so I thought it might be useful to outline an average day in a GP practice to clarify what actually goes on behind the scenes.

There are around 7,000 practices in the UK (but this number is falling annually) and as of March there were 27,381 GPs in England alone.

An average GP’s working day is between 10 and 12 hours a day but this can be even longer depending on circumstances.

The day will generally start around 7.30am or 8am with the first block of admin work - checking emails, looking over lab reports, reading messages and tasks from the day before as well as any urgent discharge letters or out of hours reports that have come through overnight.

There may be a chance to make some phone calls in response to some of the more urgent items before the first patients arrive.

Appointments are structured differently from practice to practice but will generally consist of a mixture of routine booked appointments and urgent same day slots. The latter are reserved for anyone calling on the day and needing immediate input. The precipitous balance between these remains a fine art. A 10-minute appointment could range from a routine medication review or a sore throat all the way through to someone feeling suicidal or someone having a heart attack (clearly something requiring more than 10 minutes).

In any one appointment we might be expected to manage patients with chronic conditions such as airways disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and heart failure, or acute conditions such as chest infections, abdominal pain or limb injuries.

A significant proportion of what we consult on can include social issues such as relationships, work stresses or problems with housing or money.

Basically, almost anything can arise and that is what makes the job so interesting as well as demanding.

Morning appointments generally run from around 8.30am until 12.30pm, often with a half an hour break for coffee – very important!

One might expect to see between 12 to 15 patients during this time (sometimes more) and there will be quite a few phone calls tagged on to the end of this. Once these are done, it is time for more admin. Prescriptions need signing, referral letters need composing and more lab reports require attention and comment and sometimes need acting upon.

If you are allocated as duty doctor, queries can arise at any time which could include calls from paramedics in need of advice and more information about sick patients or requests from a nursing home requesting urgent prescriptions for unwell patients at the end of life.

The period after morning surgery is also the time allocated to home visits. On a typical day a GP might have one or two visits around town to make. Some practices may be fortunate enough to employ a visiting emergency practitioner to do their visits, which is a huge help.

It’s important to have something to eat so this will most likely be done looking over clinic letters and discharge forms as well as signing more prescriptions.

Around 3pm, afternoon surgery normally commences. Depending on the practice, this can involve nine to 12 pre-booked patients.

If you are the duty doctor, it might mean you see more than this as urgent same day appointments and phone calls can run off the bottom of your appointment screen on a busy day.

Around 6.30pm the last patient will have been seen and you are once again freed up to finish your admin. Letters, reports and prescriptions will tend to trickle in all day so even if you have been really efficient and cleared things earlier on, there will most likely be more to do. Email queries can be dealt with, insurance reports and medical forms can be filled in and additional phone calls not yet made can be completed.

The days are long and intensive but rewarding and far more varied than I think most people think.

However, a practice is much more than just the GPs. There is a whole army of staff hard at work alongside them.

Admin staff are always busy scanning letters and documents, coding and summarising notes, managing recalls and sorting through correspondence.

The practice nurses are the experts when it comes to managing wounds and dressings and run all sorts of specialist clinics that look after conditions such as diabetes, asthma and minor injuries. They also run travel clinics, baby immunisations and women’s health clinics.

Health care assistants are vital, not just as phlebotomists (takers of blood) but in keeping stock of supplies, carrying out health checks and generally keeping everything on the clinical side running smoothly.

Secretaries work hard at typing and sending referrals, responding to all manner of queries from patients and secondary care and orchestrate our movements throughout the day, alerting us to anything requiring more urgent attention. Prescription desk staff face a mountain of prescriptions to process each day and are also involved in investigating more complex queries and liaising with pharmacists to ensure people get their medications.

The practice manager runs the show and has an all-encompassing role, from ensuring everyone gets paid to organising the Christmas party and everything in between. They are tasked with ensuring the practice gets its funding and remains well maintained and staffed properly. They are an integral part of keeping us up to date with our requirements as a business and in our clinical obligations as drawn out by the local commissioning groups. Most of all, they keep us GPs in line.

Finally, a practice could not run without its receptionists. They are the first port of call for most patients and face tremendous demand as a result. Their job is to field phone calls throughout the day, book appointments, direct patients to the most appropriate clinician (which may not be the GP), file and manage prescriptions letters and samples, call patients to inform them of results and more besides.

Over the course of a day, they see far more patients than a GP. They will deal with the cheerful, the ill, the confused, the depressed or the mourning, often in the space of a short period. The phones really can be non-stop at times and unfortunately it is the reality that they may also have to deal with angry, rude and abusive patients as well.

Throughout, they will try to remain calm and measured, often dealing with complex situations, sometimes caught between the advice or instruction of a GP and the demands of a patient (the proverbial rock and a hard place), not to mention trying to fit people into appointments that don’t exist. It is an emotionally draining job and one that requires the utmost of respect (along with perhaps the odd box of chocolates, bunch of flowers or, failing that, maybe just a smile).

So, as the NHS constantly evolves and faces the challenges of an expanding and more complex, ageing population, hopefully this insight into how an average GP practice attempts to deal with it will help people to use their services in a way that helps patients and staff alike.

