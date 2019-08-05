New PM welcomed

SOUTH Oxfordshire Tories have welcomed the election of Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister.

Caroline Newton, who chairs the association, said: “I am greatly encouraged that, following an open and intense leadership contest, the party has given such a strong mandate to Mr Johnson.

“We are now looking forward to a new, energised and optimistic Conservative administration which, as well as delivering on the 2016 referendum result, will seek to govern in the interests of the whole of the United Kingdom and to create a fairer Britain for everyone.

“We’re particularly delighted, of course, that our new Prime Minister has such close links with South Oxfordshire, having previously served for seven years as the MP for the Henley constituency.

“Many people here know him from that time and I am sure that his positive message will resonate with local people, in contrast to the gloomy netherworlds inhabited by Labour and the Liberal Democrats.”