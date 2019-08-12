GPs praised

HIGH scores were recorded when 112 members ... [more]
Monday, 12 August 2019
DOCTORS’ surgeries in Henley, Sonning Common and Watlington are joint second for patient satisfaction in Oxfordshire, according to an NHS survey.
The Hart Surgery, Sonning Common Health Centre and Chalgrove and Watlington Surgeries received a satisfaction rating of 97 per cent,
12 August 2019
More News:
Kitchen designer nominated for national trade award
A KITCHEN designer has been nominated for a ... [more]
Charity runner dressed as bee wins award for contribution at 10km race
A WOMAN completed the Watlington 10km ... [more]
Women in 35km Italian challenge for cancer charities
A WOMAN from Wargrave held an art night to raise ... [more]
POLL: Have your say