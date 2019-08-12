Riverside apartment with view of the regatta course is to rent

A ONE-BEDROOM apartment on the stretch of road that runs along the river between the end of New Street and Henley Bridge has become available for rent.

This first-floor town centre home has a fantastic view of the river, right up the regatta course.

The Thameside development is a small collection of apartments behind security gates, with private parking available for residents.

Being in the centre of town, it has excellent access to all of Henley’s restaurants and pubs, the theatre is just around the corner, and Waitrose and the cinema are just a short walk away.

One of the nicest things about this place is the beautiful and historic façade of the three-storey building it is in.

With its three steeply pointing roofs, decorative windows, ornate balconies and brick and stonework on the ground floor, Thameside is one of Henley’s most iconic sights.

Inside, the apartment has been decorated in an unfussy, contemporary way — the main reception room is an effortlessly cool living space with a wooden floor and white walls.

At one end of this room there is space for a sofa and chairs, and a wide bay window with a built-in seat where you can sit and watch the world go by.

At the other end is the kitchen area, and between the living room end and the kitchen end there is a modern built-in fireplace and a wall-fitted TV.

A pair of blue doors separates the living room/ kitchen from the bedroom and bathroom end of the apartment.

The double bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and a window with stylish white shutters, and the bathroom has modern fittings, tiled walls and a shower.

The entrance is at this end of the apartment, at the top of a set of stairs leading up from the communal courtyard.

The apartment is available as a long-term let and can be either furnished or unfurnished, depending on the tenant’s preference.

The rent is £1,995 per month, reflecting its enviable riverside and town centre location.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Savills estate agency on (01491) 843039.

At a glance...

THAMESIDE, HENLEY

• Bedrooms: one

• Receptions: one

• Bathrooms: one

• Internal area: 628 sq ft, 58 sq m

Rent: £1,995 per month

Agent: Savills on (01491) 843039