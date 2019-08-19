Alfred Martyn-Johns, farmer, councillor, JP and churchwarden

ALFRED was born in Manchester in 1923. He spent much of his childhood growing up in Patricroft, a working-class area of Manchester, where his father was vicar and his mother a doctor, both heavily immersed in working in and supporting the local community, an example which Alfred followed throughout his life.

He had a happy childhood and much of his outlook on life was formed during this time; the strong Christian values that his parents imparted in him, the strong sense of community, the realisation that you only got out of life what you put in to it and the need for hard work.

At the outbreak of war, Alfred was 15 and shortly afterwards was sent to North Wales to be tutored and looked after by an eccentric friend of his father. He spent much of the next two years living in a caravan being tutored in the classics and making periodic visits back to Manchester.

Perhaps not surprisingly, on his 18th birthday in December 1941, he signed up and was eventually called up in 1942.

He spent the next four years in training. He was first identified as good material for a wireless operator. Later it was decided that he’d make a good navigator and bomb aimer and in 1944 he found himself in Canada, training as a bomb aimer and navigator on Liberators and Mitchell bombers.

The experience was formative as well as dangerous; flying with novice crews in close proximity to the Rocky Mountains resulted in many accidents and there was a high value set on having a good navigator on board. Alf made many life-long friends at this time.

Alfred was demobbed in September 1946 and returned to England. He had been planning his return for some time and had decided that he wanted to pursue a career in agriculture. After much letter writing by him and his father, he managed to get a place at a progressive farm run by a Mr Hobbs at Kelmscott as a student on minimum wage.

Most people would have been put off farming if their first experience of it had been during the winter of 1947 but he seemed to thrive. His letters home described adventures, wading through 5ft snowdrifts, collecting bread for the villagers by tractor and wading up to his waist in water rescuing sheep and cattle from flooded fields.

In September 1949 he married a local farmer’s daughter, Edna, and so started 70 years of a very successful and happy partnership.

He continued to build up his farming experience, managing a farm at Quarry Hill, near Cirencester, and then applying to take on farm tenancies.

In 1953 he eventually struck lucky and was granted the tenancy of Greendene Farm, Mapledurham, a small run-down farm of 140 acres on the Mapledurham Estate. Here he remained for the next 41 years building the farm into a substantial enterprise of 300 acres, with a dairy herd, pig herd, large poultry flock and farm shop as well as growing crops of barley, wheat, oats, maize and grass.

He quickly settled into the local community. He was a strong believer in civic duty, that all should try to contribute to helping their neighbours and improving their local environment.

He was an active member of his local church, St Margaret’s in Mapledurham, and was churchwarden for 38 years as well as a member and chairman of the parish council.

He also took a particular interest in Mapledurham playing fields and spent many hours at meetings or doing odd jobs to maintain the parish hall.

While he was never interested in political parties, he did have a strong interest in ensuring that the community was supported by an efficient council and in the Sixties became the local independent councillor and subsequently chairman of Henley Rural District Council until its abolition in 1974.

He was also asked to become a justice of the peace and sat on the Henley bench for 27 years. His magistrate style was “firm but fair”; he was open minded, always willing to hear the other side’s story or point of view, but in the end would make his decision in discussion with his fellow magistrates and clearly articulate that decision.

He also found himself taking an active role in the local NFU branch as well as hosting school and agriculture student visits to the farm, something that he really enjoyed.

In 1994 he and Edna retired from farming and moved to Kintbury, near Hungerford. They set about making the most of their new community but at the same time began to accumulate all the jobs that they had moved away from.

Alf became a churchwarden, took on the responsibility for maintaining the churchyard, rebuilt the church wall and did odd jobs around the church, including regularly climbing up the vertical ladder in the church tower to do maintenance, which he did well into his late eighties.

He was also a strong supporter of the local Royal British Legion branch, spending many hours in meetings and at motorway service stations collecting donations.

He was an active member of the Kintbury volunteers, ferrying people to doctor and hospital appointments.

Even when he stepped down from this duty, he still had some loyal customers who wanted him to continue to drive them. He told one lady who insisted that he be her driver that he would continue but had to point out to her that all the others he had given lifts to had died. She still said that she wanted him to drive her.

In more recent years Alf was obliged to slow down. Mobility problems meant that he could no longer do all those maintenance jobs that he seemed to love doing.

However, his farming instincts meant that the vegetable garden was kept at full productivity and vast numbers of vegetables continued to be grown and given away to friends and neighbours.

Alf led a full and inspirational life. It was governed by a strong belief in the Church and a set of moral values inherited from his and Edna’s families.

His love for Edna, his interest in other people and his belief in supporting others shaped his life and left lasting memories for those who knew him.