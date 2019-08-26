Keep your garden tidy

KEEPING your gardens maintained could be the key to selling your home, according to a new survey.

Zoopla and the Society of Garden Designers found that out of 2,000 people, 47 per cent said an untidy garden would put them off buying or renting a property.

Fifty per cent of people believed that a good garden layout is at least as important as a well-designed bathroom or kitchen.

Of those who took part, respondents said they spend an average of £678 per year to keep their gardens, terraces and courtyards in good condition while 86 per cent of renters and homeowners surveyed said they consider their outside spaces to be either very or extremely important.

Laura Howard, on behalf of Zoopla, said: “The annual weather in the UK might be changeable but the requirement for a garden is steadfast.”

The survey also asked people to rank their favourite garden design features, with having somewhere to relax being the most popular.

The presence of natural sunlight throughout the day was the next most important garden feature, followed by somewhere for children to play.

Next on the list of priorities came flowers and shrubs, outdoor space for pets, somewhere to entertain and somewhere to grow fruit and vegetables.

Having extra storage space outside was also considered important by some respondents.