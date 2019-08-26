Prices fall slightly in last month

HOUSE prices fell slightly in July, according to the Halifax bank.

It reports that prices fell by 0.2 per cent last month but that they were 0.4 percent higher in May to July than in the preceding three months of February to April.

House prices in the May to July quarter were 4.1 per cent higher than in the same three-month period a year earlier, in 2018.

Russell Galley, Halifax managing director, said: “The average UK house price fell slightly for a second month, as the market continues to tread water with marginal increases or decreases in each monthly period.

“That said, it’s worth remembering that while economic uncertainty continues to weigh on the market, the overall trend actually remains one of comparative stability, with average prices down by less than £600 over the last three months.

“We have seen a reported drop-off in the number of properties sold during the early months of summer, which may lead some to speculate a downturn.

“However, new buyer enquiries are up, and favourable mortgage affordability — driven by low interest rates and strong wage growth — should continue to underpin prices for the time being.

“In the longer-term, we believe there is unlikely to be a step change in market activity until buyers and sellers see some form of resolution to the current economic uncertainty.”