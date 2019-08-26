Two-storey barn with gardens designed by gold medal winner

GRACES Farm Barn in Berrick Salome is an attractive six-bedroom property on the market with Savills estate agency at a guide price of £1,595,000.

It was built in 2007 on the site of a former barn and stable cottage, and is made from red brick, pale grey stone, timber cladding and a grey tiled roof.

The architects behind this project have successfully created a unique and contemporary family home, with living accommodation over two floors, a studio and a big room for parties.

The gardens are particularly wonderful, mainly because the vendor is Anoushka Feiler, a highly regarded landscape designer and founder of the Bestique garden design company.

Ms Feiler has won many garden design awards, including a gold medal and the coveted ‘best in show’ award at the 2012 RHS Hampton Court Flower Show, for her show garden Bridge Over Troubled Water.

With her strong design skills and expert horticultural knowledge, she has created a relaxing landscaped garden full of life and colour at Graces Farm Barn.

There is a walled courtyard garden, a kitchen garden where you can grow herbs, fruit and vegetables, a pretty wildflower meadow area, and a more formal lawn.

A wood panelled porch leads into the house’s entrance hall, where the wooden staircase to the first floor is situated.

The living and dining room to the left is breath-taking, as it is two storeys high with double-height windows, there is a glazed mezzanine floor across the middle section, and some unusual architectural angles in the high vaulted ceiling.

Decorated in different hues of grey and white and with a handsome tiled floor, there is a dining area at one end of this room and a relaxing space for sofas and an open fireplace at the other. There is an additional cosy family room tucked away behind the living room, and an open-plan kitchen with high specification fixtures and fittings and French doors leading to the garden outside.

Three of the bedrooms are arranged in a row, off a long corridor on the ground floor, and three of the bedrooms are up on the first floor. Several have en suite bathroom facilities.

The elegant studio is a bright and open workspace that has recently been renovated. It has a high vaulted ceiling with Velux windows, and an exposed white painted wooden beam running across its width.

It has parquet wood flooring, white walls, grey bifold doors that open on to the garden and a useful small kitchenette too.

Beyond the studio, there is a spacious party barn that would be perfect for entertaining friends and family. It has a cloakroom, there is a workshop off to one side and two separate doors that lead out to the garden.

Subject to the usual planning permission rules and regulations, this end of the house could potentially be converted to a separate dwelling for other family members or even tenants.

The underfloor heating throughout is sourced from a ground source heat pump and this, alongside the thermal insulation and solar panels, gives Graces Farm Barn a very good Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of B.

In short, an EPC rating is a review of how energy efficient a house is, and indicates how low or high the running costs are likely to be. The best rating possible is A and the most energy inefficient houses score G.

There is a gravel driveway with plenty of parking outside, as well as a car port and a double garage.

Stephen Christie-Miller at Savills estate agency said: “Graces Farm Barn is a stunning contemporary eco home set within an exceptional landscaped garden designed by an RHS Gold Medal winning designer. It represents cutting edge design in a rural village setting.”

The house is in a quiet, peaceful location and has views from the garden over the surrounding countryside.

It is situated in the tiny village of Berrick Salome, just to the north west of Henley and the Chiltern Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, approximately halfway between Oxford and Reading.

Its rural location is superb for people who enjoy long walks in wellies over the fields and chilled out Sunday lunches in country pubs – but it is also within easy reach of the thriving communities of Wallingford and Benson.

Nearby villages include Roke and Rokemarsh, Shillingford and Ewelme.

There are plenty of well-regarded primary and secondary state schools and independent schools nearby, and good road and rail transport links for commuters.

For more information about this property or to arrange a viewing, please contact Savills estate agency on (01491) 843300.