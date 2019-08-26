A-level students celebrate after another good year of results

STUDENTS in the Henley area have celebrated another strong year of A-level results.

Some schools reported an increase in the proportion of pupils awarded top grades, bucking the national trend.

Others matched previous years or experienced only a slight decrease.

Nationally, 25.5 per cent of students achieved an A* or A grade, the lowest proportion since 2007 when it was 25.3 per cent, and girls performed slightly better than boys.

The overall pass rate in England, Wales and Northern Ireland was 97.6 per cent, the same as last year.

There were jubilant scenes on Thursday last week as students collected their results and celebrated with their friends.

Many had already checked online to see if they’d achieved the grades required to attend their first-choice universities.

At The Henley College the overall pass rate was 97 per cent, down from 98 per cent last year.

the proportion of A* to C grades was 70 per cent, down from 73 per cent last year, while the proportion of A* or A grades was 14.6 per cent, down from 18 per cent.

Many students went with friends and family to the Deanfield campus to collect their results envelopes but most had already looked up to see how they had done online.

The college said a record number of students had gained places at Oxford and Cambridge and three would be taking up scholarships to America.

Subjects including ancient history, business, geography, media studies and psychology all saw an increase in the proportion of A* to B grades.

Tim Eilers, who was part of the winning crew in the Fawley Challenge Cup at Henley Royal Regatta, achieved an A* and three A grades and will be going to Princeton University in New Jersey.

Freya Ruparel, 18, from Henley, was awarded an A* in geography, an A grade in environmental science and a B in philosophy and will going to Cambridge to study geography.

She said: “I was feeling quite stressed. We have to do tests and interviews for Cambridge, so you already get an idea if they like you or not but I really needed the A* in geography. I got full marks in my coursework.

“I have always wanted to do geography. I quite like climate change and population, so I hope to do something that combines the two.”

Grace Noble, 18, of Queen Street, Henley, attained an A* in English literature, an A grade in drama and a B in history.

She said: “I am very happy and a little bit shocked — I was predicted to get three As.

“I was not exactly confident. I looked online as soon as I possibly could but then I still wanted to come and pick up my envelope. It is more special coming in with your friends and seeing your results.”

She said she would be taking a gap year, adding: “I want to do work and possibly go travelling, but I haven’t decided where yet.”

Taminah Brown, 17, from Emmer Green, achieved A grades in biology and maths and a B in physics and will study biomedical engineering at university.

She said: “I did slightly better than I thought I would in biology and I got an email from my university to say I had got in.

“I have known what I want to do for a long time. I was looking through prospectuses when my brother was applying.”

Angus Harris-White, 18, of Fair Mile, Henley, was awarded an A* in maths and C grades in environmental science and physics and will attend the University of Liverpool.

He said: “I am reasonably happy with that and particularly proud of my maths result. I have told my family and they are very proud.

“I am not sure what I will be studying. I was supposed to be doing physics but I might reapply for maths now.”

Becky Houghton, 18, from Sonning Common, achieved a B grade in biology, a C in chemistry and a D in maths. She will doing a degree apprenticeship in building surveying with Vale Williams in Reading.

She said: “I did work experience with them last year and I fell in love with it. I felt like I needed to do something where I was with people rather than going down the conventional route.”

College Principal Satwant Deol said: “I am thrilled that our exam results remain extremely strong with a 97 per cent overall pass rate and 21 subjects scoring a 100 per cent pass rate.

“I would like to congratulate all our students on their success and wish them well for the future. I am so proud of how these wonderful young people have grown and achieved during their time at Henley. I also extend my thanks to our staff for their dedication and commitment in helping their students to progress and succeed.”

At The Piggott School in Wargrave the overall pass rate was even higher than last year’s 99 per cent.

A record 64 per cent of students achieved A* to B grades, compared with 60 per cent last year.

The percentage of A* to A grades was 31 per cent, compared with 29 per cent last year, while the share of of A* to C grades was 87 per cent compared with 83 per cent last year.

Aimee Mortimer, 18, from Wargrave, achieved an A* in geography and A grades in biology and chemistry and will now study medicine at the University of Exeter.

She hopes to one day work in paediatrics but is keeping her options open.

Aimee said: “My offer was A*AA so I got it exactly, which is good. I received an email at 6.50am from Exeter so I knew I’d got in.

“I was relieved because the night before I didn’t really sleep that much. My mum and dad were happy.”

Bobak Mivehchi, 18, from Wargrave, achieved an A* in maths, an A grade in computer science and a B in physics and will now study mechanical engineering at the University of Manchester.

He said: “I’m actually quite proud of myself. There was a lot of pressure but I feel like I handled it much better than some people.

“The work paid off. I got into the groove with revision and shut down my normal life for a bit.”

Oli Drew, 18, from Charvil, was awarded a B grade in business and a C in geography and will now study sport exercise and science at Liverpool John Moores University. He said: “They are good results for me and they got me into university.” Emma Kutscheidt, 19, from Henley, was award an A* in German and C grades in history and sociology.

She will now study Hebrew and religious studies at SOAS University of London.

She said: “I’m happy with the German but not so happy with the other two — it could have been better. I’ll maybe get history remarked.

“I found it quite challenging and it was quite a lot of pressure. If you do get an offer from university it makes the pressure worse. You start thinking ‘I’ve really got to get this now’.

“English is my second language so it did make everything a little bit more difficult.”

Josephine Hearn, 18, from Charvil, was awarded an A grade in maths, a B in chemistry and a C in Spanish and will now study forensic chemistry at the University of Lincoln.

She said: “I’m pleasantly surprised because I was expecting a B or C in maths and I’m happy with the B in chemistry.”

Headteacher Derren Gray called the overall results “outstanding”.

He said: “Our students and staff work exceptionally hard and this has once again been shown in each of our academic, applied general and technical results.

“I wish all our students the very best for their future and thank all the teaching and support staff for their continued dedication and professionalism.”

At Highdown School and Sixth Form Centre in Emmer Green, the overall pass rate w99 per cent, the same as last year.

The proportion of grades at either A* or A grade increased from 28 per cent to 30 per cent.

But the proportion of grades A* to C went down from 81 per cent last year to 79 per cent.

Thirteen per cent of students achieved all A* or A grades while almost one-third achieved at least one A grade or above.

High achievers included Ani Hazarika, 18, of Hunters Chase, Caversham, who attained four A*s in maths, further maths, physics and computer science.

He was offered a place at St Anne’s College, Oxford, to study engineering but turned it down to read electronic and information engineering at Imperial College London.

Ani said this was more likely to help him achieve his goal of working for a large technology firm like Google or IBM.

He said his parents Malini and Neep were delighted at the news and thanked them for their support. He said: “I was really happy when I saw the results because I wasn’t expecting them at all.

“I started doing a bit of revision every day from quite early on so I didn’t feel overstretched during the exam period.

“I was very nervous on the night before the exams but I’m glad I managed to perform well.

“I’m going on holiday to Greece with some friends in a few weeks’ time and hopefully we’ll all be very relaxed now that this is over.”

Ewan Harris, 18, of Albert Road, Caversham, achieved A*s in maths, biology and chemistry and will be studying medicine at the University of Leeds.

He said: “I’ve wanted to be a doctor for some time and it’s quite a long process as you have to apply early so I’m glad it all paid off. Hopefully I’ll be a doctor six years from now!

“I wasn’t expecting such strong grades but I worked my hardest and tried my best and that’s all you can really do. I feel really good about it.

“My family are very proud — they’re away at the moment but I’ve told them through our WhatsApp group and it’s all kicking off with messages of congratulation.”

Megan McDonnell, 18, of Kidmore Road, Caversham, attained A*s in maths, further maths and chemistry and an A grade in French.

She will be studying biochemistry at the University of Manchester and is considering a career in scientific research.

Megan said: “I was very surprised when I opened my envelope. I didn’t expect A*s and actually thought French would be my strongest subject. It’s great news as I spent a lot of time revising.”

Kiran Darji, 18, of Tymawr, Caversham, achieved A*s in maths and further maths and A grades in physics and computer science.

He will be studying maths and computer science at the University of Manchester from next month.

He said: “I’m pretty ecstatic with these grades. I was definitely not expecting to do so well in further maths and it’s pretty amazing.

“I was fairly confident but there’s obviously a long build-up to the exams which gives you a lot of time to think about it. I’m so glad it has come to such an amazing end.

“I already knew I’d got into university when I checked the UCAS website but my mum started crying when I phoned her to tell her how well I’d done.”

Headteacher Rachel Cave said: “We’re really happy with the results as our students have worked so hard and are a really lovely year group.

“The staff have supported them at every step of the way and you can feel how happy the vibe is.

“We’re not only proud of their academic achievements but also of how they’ve grown into such fantastic, mature young people who are now ready to take on the world.

“They have supported each other throughout the year and are now celebrating together or hugging those who perhaps slipped by a grade.

“We have a strong community here and I’m very thankful to the staff for their commitment and dedication.”