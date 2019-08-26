Brakspear profits rise 12 per cent to £5.4m

THE parent company of Henley pub operator Brakspear has increased profits while investing money in its estate.

J T Davies & Sons increased turnover by 12 per cent to £31.8 million in the year ending December 31, 2018 while profit before tax increased by the same margin to £5.4 million.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation amounted to

£8.7 million, up 13 per cent on the previous year’s figure of £7.7 million.

The sales growth came from Brakspear’s 13 directly managed houses, which include the Bull on Bell Street and the Little Angel in Henley and the Crown at Playhatch.

This area of the business grew by £3.2 million, giving an annual turnover of

£14.8 million.

Turnover across Brakspear’s tenanted and leased estate was level with the previous year.

Trade went up by 1.6 per cent but this was countered by the transfer of a premises to the managed division and the sale of two pubs under a disposal programme.

The company spent

£6.7 million on its properties, including its largest ever investment at the Frogmill, a hotel in Cheltenham which it bought three years ago.

It also carried out refurbishments of pubs including the Angel on the Bridge in Henley, the New Inn at Kidmore End and the Heron on the Ford at Charvil.

Chief executive Tom Davies said: “2018 met our expectations in terms of sales and profitability.

“Our core tenanted and leased business continues to trade well and I believe we have some of the best pubs in the sector, run by some of the most talented operators.

“Our managed estate is developing nicely despite cost pressures impacting the business at every turn, it seems.

“Investment in our people and systems is helping us to further improve service, sales and profitability.

“Our plan has been to continue to support our tenants and lessees with the aim of helping them to build thriving pub businesses, whether food-led or community local.

“In our managed estate we aim to deliver exceptional standards across food, drink, rooms and service, ensuring that every customer leaves happier than when they arrived.

“I’m pleased to add that so far in 2019 this plan continues to work for us.”