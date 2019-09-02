Bodeker century earns Kidmore End victory over league leaders

WARGRAVE held on to top spot in Division 1 with an 86-run win over STOKE GREEN on Saturday.

The hosts won the toss, elected to bat, and quickly got stuck into the visiting bowling attack.

Opener Mandip Sohi hit 27 runs from 22 balls before he was bowled but his batting partner, Josh Sivier hit 55 from 98 deliveries before he too suffered the same fate.

Michael Holder, in at number three, did not hang around, hitting seven before he was out caught but this brought together Imran Malik and Ashera Mahavidanalage who were brutal with their batting.

Malik remained not out at the end of the innings, hitting 83 runs from 97 balls, while Mahavidanalage hit 63 from 65 deliveries before he was bowled.

Sam Bowers added four more runs as Wargrave ended the innings of 258-4 from 50 overs.

In reply, many of Stoke Green’s batsmen made starts but they were unable to form any meaningful partnerships.

Captain Karanpreet Singh, in at number three, top-scored with 41 runs from as many balls but was caught by Holder off the bowling of Mark Firth, who claimed three wickets in the match from 10 overs.

Mahavidanalage maintained his form with the ball, also securing three wickets from 6.3 overs, conceding just 22 runs, including that of the last man for a duck, ending the innings on 172 all out.

An unbeaten century from Abid Ul Wahab gave KIDMORE END a vital four-win away at AMERSHAM 2nds to help secure their place in Division 2A.

Having lost the toss skipper James Frost’s team were faced with a long fielding session in the heat.

Amersham’s opener Alex Cole attacked from the off, hitting 35 runs from 51 balls before he was caught by Jeff Sheldon off the bowling of spinner Alex Crawford.

Crawford also picked up the other opener, Ben Langley, who at first found scoring difficult but made 61 runs from 104 balls before he was caught out by Reinardt Swart.

Taking the pace off the ball seemed to make scoring harder, which brought Guy Ashby the wicket of captain Oliver Haddock for 10.

Dan Colquhoun was the second highest scorer in the top order, making 44 before he was bowled by Ul Wahab, the first of his three wickets, for 30 runs from seven overs.

The last pairing, through sensible cautious run accumulation, managed to score 68 runs for the eighth wicket. However, despite the score board passing 200, Kidmore End chased down the ball, ran quickly through their overs and worked hard to try and keep the score down.

Although Amersham ended on 237-7, the largest total Kidmore End had faced in a chase this season, with the fast outfield and short boundary it did not feel beyond their reach.

However, Kidmore End’s reply started badly, losing both openers, Dan Simmons and Zac Leonard for a duck, and slipping to 32-4.

The batting pairing of Ul Wahab and Jake Leach fought back. Leach was patient and swept the spin bowlers to the boundary well until he was trapped leg before wicket for 39, including six fours.

Meanwhile, Ul Wahab played a collection of flicks, drives and cuts as he and Leach put on 82 for the fifth wicket.

It was then Ashby’s turn to pick up the mantle of Ul Wahab’s partner in the chase. Ashby drove the spinner with grace and style and his frequent boundary hitting meant the scoreboard kept ticking along and the fielding team became more and more despondent.

Ashby was eventually well caught for 44 after he had helped put on a match-winning 91 for the sixth wicket. This partnership was the one that broke the back of the chase. The remaining 35 runs were added by Fountain and Ul Wahab, who played his best innings of the season, ending not out on 106 runs.

In Division 2B, HENLEY 2nds thrashed THATCHAM TOWN by 107 runs.

Hosts Thatcham won the toss and put Henley into bat but were almost immediately made the regret that decision.

Opener Michael Williams set the ball rolling with a knock of 74 runs before he was caught by Rhys Williams off the bowling of Ben Denton-Powell.

Matt Dalrymple and Charlie Homewood got themselves in and then out with scores of 14 and 18, respectively, but this brought together Rhodri Lewis and Nathan Hopkins, who then dominated the bowlers. Lewis hit an unbeaten 105 and Hopkins and unbeaten 49 as they helped Henley to 282-3 from 50 overs.

In reply, Lewis and Harry Jordon each grabbed three wickets in an innings that saw only two Thatcham batsmen hit more than 30. Tight, accurate bowling, meant Thatcham limped to 175 all out within 44 overs.

In Division 4A, WARGRAVE 2nds defeated READING 2nds by 64 runs in this mid-table clash.

Wargrave won the toss and elected to bat and made 228-7 with S Khalid (60 runs) and M Townsend (54) their top scorers.

In reply, Reading were unable to put together enough partnerships and were bowled out for 164.

In Division 5B, HENLEY 3rds slipped to a six-wicket defeat at the hands of BOYNE HILL 3rds.

Batting first, Henley began well with Ben Purchese making 47 runs before departing. But his good start was not bolstered by his teammates as wickets fell regularly.

Sean Taylor, in at number 10, contributed the next highest score, finishing not out for 23 runs, as Henley were all out for 167 in 43 overs.

Boyne Hill made light work of the reply, reaching Henley’s total for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs.

WARGRAVE 3rds defeated ROYAL ASCOT 3rds by five wickets in their Division 7A clash.

Huw Thomas picked up three Ascot batsmen while James Newton took one wicket and two run-outs in the innings as the hosts made 155 within 38 overs.

In reply, Wargrave reached the total for the loss of five wickets, with Newton top-scoring with 53.

Elsewhere, KIDMORE END 2nds beat league leaders YATELEY by one run in a game that ran both ways.

Kidmore had decided to bat first on winning the toss on a sunny afternoon but found themselves at 39-3 in the 12th over.

Mark New (7), Umer Farooqi (12) and Pete Roseff (7) made promising starts but failed to capitalise at the same time opener Tom Bodeker was riding his luck. It wasn’t until Tom Wilkinson joined him that the pair added 40 for the fourth wicket and began to get Kidmore back on track.

Wilkinson was dismissed for a breezy 12 and Callum Driscoll followed soon after with the score on 84 and Kidmore had only 5 wickets in hand with another 22 overs to bat.

Bodeker was still there though on 41 and was joined by Jonny Abbott, whose shots made excellent use of the fast outfield to start swinging the momentum back in favour of the home side.

As the league leaders started to wilt in the sun and the pair added 118 for the sixth wicket and in the process Bodeker completed a fine century and was going well until he was run out in the 44th over for 111. Abbott finished unbeaten on 48 and Yateley were left needing 226 to win from their 45 overs.

Yateley’s reply started positively as opening bowlers Tom Wilkinson and Nathan Ruegg struggled for rhythm. It was the introduction of Pete Roseff whose extra pace surprised opener John Howells and he was well held courtesy of a running catch from Mark New with the score on 51.

Assad Ul Haq was settling into his spell and he removed Cameron Hume leg before wicket with the score on 69.

Thereafter Devan Sharma and Yateley skipper Chris Petts combined for a 64-run partnership which was broken in the 28th over courtesy of a well bowled slower ball from Wilkinson which Petts chipped back to him.

Farooqi came back for a second spell and with Jonny Abbott and Hamish MacNaught also putting in good spells Kidmore had Yateley stuggling to build any momentum as they kept taking wickets. With the score on 191-7 in the 40th over the game was in the balance.

However, James Halson then played a range of attacking shots as he started to get the league leaders back into a winning position and his 33-run partnership with Joe Scott got Yateley to within two runs for victory from 12 balls with three wickets in hand.

But Farooqi, bowling the penultimate over, trapped Scott leg before wicket and then bowled number 10 Connor MacGregor as Yateley slipped to 224-9.

Pete Roseff got the final over and, supported by some great stops in the field, Halson couldn’t get the ball through the in-field.

Then Halson went for a match-winning shot down the ground from Roseff’s fifth ball but he failed to connect and the ball hit half way up the middle and off stumps to hand Kidmore the win.